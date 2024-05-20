Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

Busch, 39, has more wins than any other driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has won 102 NXS races, as well as the the 2009 series title.

The closest driver to him on the all-time wins list is Mark Martin at 49, less than half of Busch's impressive total. The most successful active NXS driver is Justin Allgaier, who recently earned his 24th career win.

It will be Busch's first NXS start with Richard Childress Racing, a team he joined ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season. He has three wins as an RCR driver in the Cup Series, but is winless so far this year.

Busch hasn't won an Xfinity race since the 2021 season, taking the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July of that year while still driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. He skipped the 2022 season and went winless in his four starts last year with Kaulig Racing. His best result in 2023 came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing fourth.

He will be a team-mate to Austin Hill and Jesse Love, who both compete full-time for RCR in the Xfinity Series. Both drivers have already won this year and Hill currently leads the regular season championship.

Busch will pilot the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from Rebel Bourbon and BetMGM. This will mark the first time this year RCR has run a third NXS entry. They fielded a third car with Ty Dillon in two races last year. He finished 19th at Darlington Raceway and 14th at Pocono Raceway, driving the No 3.

Busch has nine Xfinity wins at Charlotte with his most recent victory at the track coming during the 2020 season. Should he make the race, this weekend will be Busch's 367th NASCAR Xfinity Series start.