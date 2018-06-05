Kyle Busch's Xfinity Series crew chief suspended

After winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono, Kyle Busch's No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry failed post-race inspection.

The car was found to be too high in the left front, resulting in an L1 penalty.

Crew chief Eric Phillips has been suspended for one championship event and fined $10,00. The team has also been assessed the loss of ten owner points.

Busch ld 64 of 100 laps en route to his 92nd career NXS victory and his first of the year, later stating that the infraction didn't give him any kind of competitive advantage.

Busch will again be behind the wheel of the the No. 18 Xfinity Series car this weekend, attempting double duty at Michigan International Speedway.