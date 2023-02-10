Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing

Listen to this article

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has undergone many changes since the conclusion of the 2022 season, joining a new team and a different manufacturer for the first time in 15 years.

And now, he'll return to NASCAR's secondary division after previously announcing his retirement from Xfinity Series (NXS) competition. He will run five races, which is the maximum number allowed or non-regulars.

If there is an NXS record, Busch likely holds it. In 362 starts, he's won an astonishing 102 of them. He also earned the championship back in 2009.

Now, he'll return as a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 machine. His last appearance came in 2021, where he won all five races he competed in.

Busch will make starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Darlington Raceway.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” said Busch in a release from the team. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

The No. 10 Chevrolet will be occupied by a variety of drivers during the season, including A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley, and Busch's Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon.

“Kyle Busch is a true competitor and will forever be known as one of the best – and winningest – NASCAR drivers of all time,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re excited to have a former Cup and Xfinity Series champion bring his experience and knowledge to our team. There is no doubt in our minds that Kyle will help our Xfinity Program grow and contend for wins this year.”