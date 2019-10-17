Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries

shares
comments
Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 1:05 AM

The hauler for Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Xfinity Series team was involved in an accident with injuries Wednesday evening on its way to Kansas Speedway.

N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Glenn Tupper told Motorsport.com that the driver of the hauler, Barry Sheppard, suffered “a medical issue” and lost control of the hauler on Interstate 40 traveling West between Marion and Morganton, N.C, around 5:15 p.m. ET.

“The co-driver of the truck attempted to get control of the hauler but it veered off the right-side of the road, broke through the guardrail and rolled down the embankment and hit several trees,” he said

 

The co-driver, Barry Collins, is a former NASCAR official.

Tupper said both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and both were still in Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., late Wednesday night.

Ross Chastain is scheduled to compete this weekend in Kaulig’s No. 10 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

“As planned, our team will field two entries and compete for the win,” team president Chris Rice said in a statement.

Tupper said the NCHP had essentially completed its investigation.

Next article
Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season

Previous article

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Ross Chastain
Teams Kaulig Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Kansas

Kansas

17 Oct - 19 Oct
First Practice Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries

1h
3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

4
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

5
Formula 1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

Latest news

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries
NSXF

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season
NSXF

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover
NSXF

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

Allmendinger wins wild Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Roval
NSXF

Allmendinger wins wild Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Roval

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.