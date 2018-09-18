Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Richmond II / Breaking news

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR oval debut at Richmond

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR oval debut at Richmond
Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Sep 18, 2018

Katherine Legge will make her third appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and her first on an oval in this weekend's playoff opener at Richmond Raceway.

#86 Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX, GTD: Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro teamjdmotorsports.com
Legge, 38, will be back behind the wheel of the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for her first NASCAR start on an oval.

She tweeted the news on Monday:

 

Previously, Legge made two NASCAR starts this season -- both at road courses. Her debut came at Mid-Ohio where she finished 30th after a late-race incident. She then finished 14th in a respectable run at Road America.

Her racing background includes both single-seaters such as IndyCar and Formula E, but most recently, she's been competing full-time as a GTD driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship.

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

Justin Allgaier "was ready to leave" NASCAR before JRM ride

