Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio

Former Champ Car and DTM racer Legge, who will also contest the road course race at Road America later this month, will have primary support from Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company.

“To say that I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can’t thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity,” said Legge.

“Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at JD Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.

“Making my Xfinity Series debut will be a huge challenge. These cars are very different from what I’m used to driving in open-wheel and sports car racing, but I’ve built my career on diversity and going where opportunities take me.

“I hope to learn as much as I can at Mid-Ohio, and then apply that knowledge a couple of weeks later at Road America.”

Katherine Legge Photo by: Jaguar Racing

Legge currently competes for Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, racing an Acura NSX GT3. She will also drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the new Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy Series, a part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Owner of JD Motorsports, Johnny Davis said: “I am very excited to work with this young lady. She has a very impressive background and we are glad to assist in her growth over to NASCAR and introduce her to the stock car racing world.”

Ross Chastain recently scored a fourth-place finish for the team at Iowa Speedway.