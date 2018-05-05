Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR XFINITY Dover Race report

Allgaier holds off Sadler for Dover win and $100,000 bonus

0 shares
Allgaier holds off Sadler for Dover win and $100,000 bonus
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
05/05/2018 07:12

Justin Allgaier had done everything but win this season, but no longer.

Allgaier held off a furious charge from JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler to win Saturday’s One Main 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

The two made contact in Turn 4 on the final lap but Allgaier hung on to take the checkered flag.

"I got on the brakes (going into Turn 3) and almost spun myself out," Allgaier said of the final lap. "That race - you couldn't ask for anything better. All the guys at JR Motorsports have done a fantastic job.

"You can never think about these finishes, about how they are going to come. When we were coming to the checkered and we were in the fence, I was thinking how disappointed I would be (if we didn't win). It was so much fun today."

Allgaier said he considered the battle with Sadler "respectful."

"I have three great teammates and the amount of respect Elliott showed me out there was great," Allgaier said. "Obviously, we got together coming to the checkered but I expected that. He had to do what he had to do and we did what we had to do.

"This whole team is incredible and to be part of this group is something special. I think we have a great shot at a championship."

In addition, Allgaier collected the final $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. He and Sadler were two of four drivers eligible for the bonus in the race.

The win is the sixth of Allgaier’s career and first at Dover. He had already finished second three times this season.

“Damn,” Sadler yelled over his team radio at the finish. “Sorry guys, I tried.”

Daniel Hemric finished third, Christopher Bell was fourth and Tyler Reddick completed the top-five.

Completing the top 10 are Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson, Matt Tifft, Austin Cindric and Brandon Jones.

With 32 of 200 laps remaining in the race, Ryan Sieg made contact with Ty Majeski, which sent Majeski for a spin and into the path of Dylan Lupton.

On the restart with 27 laps left, Allgaier led the way followed by Hemric, Reddick, Sadler and Cindric. With 25 to go, Sadler moved into second behind Allgaier and began a charge for the win.

Stage 2

Allgaier held off JRM teammate Reddick in a six-lap shootout to claim the Stage 2 victory.

“It’s pretty darn good,” Allgaier said over his team radio about his No. 7 Chevrolet. “The car has been really fast all day. So far, we’ve kept up on the adjustments. It’s fun to drive.”

Cindric was third, Bell fourth and Tifft completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Hemric, Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Ross Chastain and Michael Annett.

Majeski elected not to pit during the break between Stages 1 and 2 and took over the lead when Stage 2 went green on Lap 52. He was followed by Tifft.

Jones, the pole-winner, was penalized by NASCAR for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Majeski fell off the pace on the restart as Tifft moved into the lead. One lap later, Reddick got around Tifft to take the top spot. Majeski ended up going to garage on Lap 54 with a broken axle.

Allgaier moved back into the second position on Lap 67.

Kaz Grala hit the wall in Turn 3 to bring out a caution on Lap 78. On the same lap, Ryan Reed tried to pass Gragson on the outside but Gragson was already moving up the track and the two made contact. Reed got the brunt of the damage from that incident.

On the restart with 6 laps remaining in the stage, Allgaier led the way followed by Reddick and Tifft.

Stage 1

Sadler held off Allgaier to claim the Stage 1 victory after leading 23 of the 45 laps.

“Car was pretty decent there,” Sadler said over his team radio. “It takes me a couple of laps to get going.”

Jones ended up third, Hemric was fourth and Reddick completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Cindric, Ryan Truex, Gragson, Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

Matt Tifft brought out the first caution, spinning off Turn 2 on Lap 2. Tifft didn’t appear to suffer any damage with his No. 2 Chevrolet. Jones continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 9.

With 25 laps remaining in the stage, Jones continued to hold a slight advantage over Sadler, followed by Gragson, Allgaier and Hemric

Three laps later off Turn 2, Sadler got around Jones on the high side to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Josh Bilicki brought out a caution on Lap 31 after he tagged the wall off Turn 3. On the restart on Lap 36, Sadler continued to lead the way followed by Jones and Gragson.

Allgaier moved into the second position behind Sadler on the restart.

Before the start of the race, the cars of John Hunter Nemechek (backup car) and Spencer Boyd (unapproved adjustments) had to move to the rear of the field to begin the event.

la#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 7 united_states Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 200   104
2 1 united_states Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 200 0.306 33
3 21 united_states Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 200 0.911  
4 20 united_states Christopher Bell  Toyota 200 3.026  
5 9 united_states Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 200 3.837 23
6 23 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 200 6.211  
7 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 200 6.512  
8 2 united_states Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 200 6.778 1
9 22 united_states Austin Cindric  Ford 200 9.265  
10 19 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 200 9.707 33
11 11 united_states Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 200 11.732  
12 3 united_states Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 200 12.220  
13 00 united_states Cole Custer  Ford 200 12.425  
14 42 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 200 12.997  
15 5 united_states Michael Annett  Chevrolet 200 14.037  
16 4 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 200 14.777  
17 39 united_states Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 200 15.918  
18 51 united_states Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 200 16.836  
19 16 united_states Ryan Reed  Ford 200 17.461  
20 35 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 200 19.894  
21 36 canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 200 21.892  
22 01 united_states Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 200    
23 78 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
24 28 united_states Dylan Lupton  Ford 199 1 lap  
25 40 united_states Chad Finchum  Toyota 198 2 laps  
26 52 united_states David Starr  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
27 8 united_states Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
28 90 united_states Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 195 5 laps  
29 45 united_states Josh Bilicki  Toyota 194 6 laps  
30 76 united_states Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 190 10 laps  
31 15 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 188 12 laps  
32 0 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 169 31 laps 2
33 55 united_states Stephen Leicht  Toyota 149 51 laps  
34 60 united_states Ty Majeski  Ford 129 71 laps 4
35 13 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 113 87 laps  
36 38 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 111 89 laps  
37 24 united_states Kaz Grala  Ford 76 124 laps  
38 89 united_states Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 57 143 laps  
39 66 united_states Carl Long  Toyota 29 171 laps  
40 93 united_states Jeff Green  Chevrolet 11 189 laps  

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Dover
Track Dover International Speedway
Drivers Justin Allgaier
Teams JR Motorsports
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the NASCAR XFINITY main page