Allgaier holds off Sadler for Dover win and $100,000 bonus

Justin Allgaier had done everything but win this season, but no longer.

Allgaier held off a furious charge from JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler to win Saturday’s One Main 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

The two made contact in Turn 4 on the final lap but Allgaier hung on to take the checkered flag.

"I got on the brakes (going into Turn 3) and almost spun myself out," Allgaier said of the final lap. "That race - you couldn't ask for anything better. All the guys at JR Motorsports have done a fantastic job.

"You can never think about these finishes, about how they are going to come. When we were coming to the checkered and we were in the fence, I was thinking how disappointed I would be (if we didn't win). It was so much fun today."

Allgaier said he considered the battle with Sadler "respectful."

"I have three great teammates and the amount of respect Elliott showed me out there was great," Allgaier said. "Obviously, we got together coming to the checkered but I expected that. He had to do what he had to do and we did what we had to do.

"This whole team is incredible and to be part of this group is something special. I think we have a great shot at a championship."

In addition, Allgaier collected the final $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. He and Sadler were two of four drivers eligible for the bonus in the race.

The win is the sixth of Allgaier’s career and first at Dover. He had already finished second three times this season.

“Damn,” Sadler yelled over his team radio at the finish. “Sorry guys, I tried.”

Daniel Hemric finished third, Christopher Bell was fourth and Tyler Reddick completed the top-five.

Completing the top 10 are Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson, Matt Tifft, Austin Cindric and Brandon Jones.

With 32 of 200 laps remaining in the race, Ryan Sieg made contact with Ty Majeski, which sent Majeski for a spin and into the path of Dylan Lupton.

On the restart with 27 laps left, Allgaier led the way followed by Hemric, Reddick, Sadler and Cindric. With 25 to go, Sadler moved into second behind Allgaier and began a charge for the win.

Stage 2

Allgaier held off JRM teammate Reddick in a six-lap shootout to claim the Stage 2 victory.

“It’s pretty darn good,” Allgaier said over his team radio about his No. 7 Chevrolet. “The car has been really fast all day. So far, we’ve kept up on the adjustments. It’s fun to drive.”

Cindric was third, Bell fourth and Tifft completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Hemric, Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Ross Chastain and Michael Annett.

Majeski elected not to pit during the break between Stages 1 and 2 and took over the lead when Stage 2 went green on Lap 52. He was followed by Tifft.

Jones, the pole-winner, was penalized by NASCAR for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Majeski fell off the pace on the restart as Tifft moved into the lead. One lap later, Reddick got around Tifft to take the top spot. Majeski ended up going to garage on Lap 54 with a broken axle.

Allgaier moved back into the second position on Lap 67.

Kaz Grala hit the wall in Turn 3 to bring out a caution on Lap 78. On the same lap, Ryan Reed tried to pass Gragson on the outside but Gragson was already moving up the track and the two made contact. Reed got the brunt of the damage from that incident.

On the restart with 6 laps remaining in the stage, Allgaier led the way followed by Reddick and Tifft.

Stage 1

Sadler held off Allgaier to claim the Stage 1 victory after leading 23 of the 45 laps.

“Car was pretty decent there,” Sadler said over his team radio. “It takes me a couple of laps to get going.”

Jones ended up third, Hemric was fourth and Reddick completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Cindric, Ryan Truex, Gragson, Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

Matt Tifft brought out the first caution, spinning off Turn 2 on Lap 2. Tifft didn’t appear to suffer any damage with his No. 2 Chevrolet. Jones continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 9.

With 25 laps remaining in the stage, Jones continued to hold a slight advantage over Sadler, followed by Gragson, Allgaier and Hemric

Three laps later off Turn 2, Sadler got around Jones on the high side to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Josh Bilicki brought out a caution on Lap 31 after he tagged the wall off Turn 3. On the restart on Lap 36, Sadler continued to lead the way followed by Jones and Gragson.

Allgaier moved into the second position behind Sadler on the restart.

Before the start of the race, the cars of John Hunter Nemechek (backup car) and Spencer Boyd (unapproved adjustments) had to move to the rear of the field to begin the event.