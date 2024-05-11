All Series
NASCAR XFINITY Darlington
Race report

Justin Allgaier dominates in NASCAR Xfinity win at Darlington

Justin Allgaier was finally able to complete a dominating performance with a trip to Victory Lane on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Allgaier took both stage victories and in the final stage the pit crew on his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team got him first off pit road during two critical stops.

A late-race caution sent all the cars down pit road and after Allgaier beat his teammate Sam Mayer off pit road, he easily cleared for the lead on the restart and cruised to a 3.407-second win over Austin Hill.

 

The victory is the first this season for Allgaier and 24th of his career. Allgaier, 37, is now tied with his team co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., for 10th all-time in series wins.

“We’ve had a such a heck of a year. We’ve led a ton of laps and just haven’t been able to do it,” said Allgaier, who led 119 of 147 laps Saturday, including the final 95. “It’s a true testament to (my crew) and everybody back at JR Motorsports.

“Having a little gray hair today helped me out though especially those long green flag runs.”

Allgaier’s previous best finish this season was third at Texas. He and Mayer have now both qualified for the series playoffs with victories this year.

Cole Custer rebounded from having to pit twice midrace to fix loose lug nuts and ended up third, Mayer was fourth and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed and Brandon Jones.

Stage 1

Allgaier grabbed the lead on a restart with 20 of 45 laps to go and held off Hill to take the Stage 1 win. Mayer was third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth and Kligerman rounded out the top five.

Stage 2

Allgaier led every green flag lap and beat Hill by 0.728 seconds to complete a sweep of both stage victories. Kligerman was third, Mayer fourth and Almirola ended up fifth.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all elected to pit with Allgaier first off pit road. He led Hill, Almirola and Mayer when the race returned to green with 49 laps remaining.

Hailie Deegan had a left-rear tire come apart and spun in Turn 1 on lap 102 which brought out a caution and sent all the lead-lap cars down pit road for new tires.

 

Only a handful of cars hit pit road for new tires and Allgaier remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with 39 laps to go.

Kyle Sieg spun off Turn 2 to bring out another caution on lap 123 and the entire field decided to pit for new tires. Allgaier was first off pit road and led Mayer and Hill on the restart with 16 laps remaining.

Allgaier maintained a solid lead over Hill and Custer with 10 laps to go.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 J. Allgaier 7   147

1:48'57.622

   6  
2 A. Hill 21   147

+3.407

1:49'01.029

 3.407 7  
3 C. Custer 00   147

+4.194

1:49'01.816

 0.787 8  
4
S. Mayer
 1   147

+4.843

1:49'02.465

 0.649 7  
5 A. Almirola 20   147

+5.776

1:49'03.398

 0.933 7  
6 P. Kligerman 48   147

+5.951

1:49'03.573

 0.175 8  
7 R. Herbst 98   147

+9.009

1:49'06.631

 3.058 7  
8
J. Love
 2   147

+9.432

1:49'07.054

 0.423 7  
9 S. Creed 18   147

+9.791

1:49'07.413

 0.359 7  
10 B. Jones 9   147

+10.075

1:49'07.697

 0.284 7  
11 W. Byron 17   147

+10.395

1:49'08.017

 0.320 8  
12
C. Smith
 81   147

+10.694

1:49'08.316

 0.299 9  
13 R. Sieg 39   147

+11.118

1:49'08.740

 0.424 7  
14
A. Alfredo
 5   147

+12.577

1:49'10.199

 1.459 7  
15 S. van Gisbergen 97   147

+13.849

1:49'11.471

 1.272 7  
16 J. Burton 27   147

+14.353

1:49'11.975

 0.504 7  
17 K. Weatherman 91   147

+15.779

1:49'13.401

 1.426 7  
18
T. Gray
 19   147

+16.139

1:49'13.761

 0.360 7  
19
C. Kvapil
 88   147

+16.462

1:49'14.084

 0.323 7  
20 B. Poole 44   147

+16.624

1:49'14.246

 0.162 7  
21 J. Williams 11   147

+16.842

1:49'14.464

 0.218 8  
22 J. Bilicki 92   147

+19.539

1:49'17.161

 2.697 7  
23 J. Nemechek 26   147

+19.545

1:49'17.167

 0.006 9  
24 D. Starr 14   147

+19.961

1:49'17.583

 0.416 7  
25 M. DiBenedetto 38   147

+22.271

1:49'19.893

 2.310 7  
26 C. Finchum 35   147

+22.545

1:49'20.167

 0.274 7  
27
B. Perkins
 29   147

+22.637

1:49'20.259

 0.092 7  
28
D. Cram
 4   147

+33.222

1:49'30.844

 10.585 7  
29 G. Smithley 6   146

+1 Lap

1:49'05.913

 1 Lap 6  
30
L. Honeyman
 42   146

+1 Lap

1:49'10.673

 4.760 9  
31
P. Retzlaff
 31   146

+1 Lap

1:49'15.166

 4.493 8  
32
K. Sieg
 28   146

+1 Lap

1:49'21.577

 6.411 9  
33
E. Patrick
 07   146

+1 Lap

1:49'23.413

 1.836 7  
34
S. Smith
 8   146

+1 Lap

1:49'23.823

 0.410 8  
35 A. Allmendinger 16   126

+21 Laps

1:49'18.117

 20 Laps 8  
36 H. Deegan 15   102

+45 Laps

1:15'04.096

 24 Laps 6  
37 J. Clements 51   94

+53 Laps

1:49'21.702

 8 Laps 8  
38 R. Ellis 43   71

+76 Laps

49'38.665

 23 Laps 6

