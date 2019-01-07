JR Motorsports confirms 2019 driver and crew chief lineup

Justin Allgaier is back in the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for the fourth consecutive season. He continues with Jason Burdett atop the box. The duo won five races during the 2018 season and have been together since 2016. At 32, Allgaier is the senior driver on the team.

The No. 5 car remains unchanged as well with Michael Annett entering his third season behind the wheel. Travis Mack, who became his crew chief for the final 14 races of last season, will continue in that role.

But change is in the air when you look to the other two teams. Reigning series champion Tyler Reddick decided to move over to Richard Childress Racing, vacating the No. 9 seat. Several names will share driving duties in 2019, led by Zane Smith, who will run eight races. Smith, 19, ended the 2018 season second in the ARCA standings, winning five races. He also impressed in his Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut at Gateway, placing fifth.

The other drivers will be revealed at a later date. Taylor Moyer, who served as a Hendrick Motorsports race engineer for Kasey Kahne and later William Byron will take over as crew chief.

And as revealed last fall, Noah Gragson moves into the No. 1 machine previously occupied by Elliott Sadler, moving up from the Gander Outdoors Truck Series after finishing runner-up in the 2018 championship fight to Brett Moffitt. Sadler retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season. Dave Elenz, who won the last two Xfinity Series titles with William Byron (2017) and Reddick (2018) will call the shots for the rookie driver.