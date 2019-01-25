Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers; reveals more drivers

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers; reveals more drivers
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
20m ago

JR Motorsports is shuffling their car numbers ahead of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and will bring the No. 8 into their roster.

Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro BRANDT Professional Agriculture
Spencer Gallagher, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Allegiant
Michael Annett, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Pilot Flying J
Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem-Watts
Elliott Sadler, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet OneMain Financial
Ryan Truex, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Tyler Reddick, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Children's

The No. 8 has been a part of the Earnhardt family since the beginning with Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. all competing with the number at one point in their careers.

The car will be shared by several drivers in 2019 including Zane Smith, Jeb Burton, Ryan Truex, Spencer Gallagher and Ryan Preece. It will also take the owner points from the No. 1 previously driven by Elliott Sadler.

A closer look at the No. 8 car's driver schedule:

Spencer Gallagher: Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 16); Talladega Superspeedway (April 27); Daytona International Speedway (July. 5)

Ryan Preece: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 23); Auto Club Speedway (March 16); Pocono Raceway (June 1); Watkins Glen International (Aug. 3).

Zane Smith: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March. 2); Bristol Motor Speedway (April 6); Richmond Raceway (April. 12); Dover International Speedway (May. 4);Iowa Speedway (June. 16); Iowa Speedway (July. 27); Richmond Raceway (Sept. 20); Dover International Speedway (Oct. 5)

Ryan Truex: ISM Raceway (March 9); Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 14); Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 28); Kansas Speedway (Oct. 19)

Jeb Burton: Texas Motor Speedway (March 30); Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25); Chicagoland Speedway (June 29); Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2); Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 16)

 

Michael Annett, who has piloted the No. 5 since joining JRM in 2017, who switch to the No. 1 but continue with the owner points from the No. 5.

Rookie Noah Gragson will drive the No. 9, which three different JRM drivers have taken to the championship since 2014. 

Justin Allgaier's car number remains unchanged as he continues behind the wheel of the No. 7 machine. 

"Things will look a little different for team JRM when we unload at Daytona,” said General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “But we’re looking forward to it. I think anytime you make changes like this, it’s exciting. The No. 8 will always be a fan favorite and we take a lot of pride in being able to run that number.”

