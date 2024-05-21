Josh Bilicki joins Joe Gibbs Racing in multi-race NASCAR Xfinity deal
Josh Bilicki will get the opportunity to drive top-tier equipment later this year, signing a deal to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
JGR has used a variety of drivers in its No. 19 Toyota GR Supra this year. Ryan Truex, Aric Almirola, Ty Gibbs, Taylor Gray have all piloted the car with Truex earning a victory at Dover Motor Speedway.
The team stated that Bilicki will be behind the wheel for multiple races with his first start coming at Portland International Raceway in June.
“Josh [Bilicki] brings a unique skillset to our program that is going to be particularly valuable for us with our road course efforts” said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of JGR’s Xfinity Series program. “We’re looking forward to having him in the car as our No. 19 GR Supra continues its owner’s championship campaign.”
Bilicki, 29, has nearly 100 Cup and 100 Xfinity starts, but has never driven equipment at the level of Joe Gibbs Racing. He has two top-tens in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, finishing ninth at Daytona International Speedway in 2022 and eighth at Road America in 2023.
He is a skilled road course racer with years of experience in the SCCA and what is now known as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
“This is a huge opportunity for me and my partners,” said Bilicki. “I’ve been blessed to race for a lot of teams but given JGR’s reputation in the Xfinity Series, I’m particularly excited to see what we can accomplish in their equipment.”
Bilicki has made six Xfinity Series starts so far this year, all driving the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing.
