Jordan Taylor joins Kaulig for Portland NASCAR Xfinity race

Taylor, 32, is a three-time winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona (including twice overall), and also claimed a class victory in the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The sports car ace will run the standalone Xfinity race at Portland Int. Raceway on June 3rd, driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

“I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses,” said Taylor. “I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list.”

Kaulig has entered the No. 10 car with several different drivers this year. Kyle Larson earned victory at Darlington last weekend driving the third Kaulig entry, while A.J. Allmendinger won at COTA. Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Derek Kraus, and Justin Haley have also driven the car this year.

Taylor got his first opportunity behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car in the COTA Cup race earlier this year, subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He started fourth, but finished 24th after getting collected in the late-race chaos.

Kaulig Racing are the defending winners of the Portland event with Allmendinger taking victory there last year.

“Matt Kaulig and I are super excited to have Jordan (Taylor) in the No. 10 car for Portland”, said team president, Chris Rice. “Adding another driver with this much road-course expertise will be a lot of fun. Jordan impressed a lot of people in his first NASCAR start at COTA, and I can’t wait to see what he will do in his first Xfinity Series start.”