Johnny Sauter to fill-in for suspended Gallagher in Xfinity Series

By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
04/05/2018 12:00

Camping World Truck Series championship leader Johnny Sauter will be pulling double duty this weekend.

The 40-year-old will fill-in for Spencer Gallagher behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing car after he was suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy.

Gallagher was fresh off  a career-weekend where he collected his maiden Xfinity Series victory Talladega Superspeedway, but will now miss multiple races as he goes through NASCAR's Road to Recovery program.

Sauter has 205 NXS starts and three victories to his credit, but his last appearance came nearly four years ago in July, 2014.

He currently competes full-time for GMS Racing in the Truck Series and leads the standings after four races.

About this article
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Johnny Sauter , Spencer Gallagher
Teams GMS Racing
Article type Breaking news
