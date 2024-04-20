All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR XFINITY Talladega
Race report

Jesse Love scores first NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime at Talladega

Lack of fuel cost Jesse Love a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Atlanta, but he had just enough in overtime on Saturday at Talladega for his first career victory.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Love passed Parker Kligerman at the start of the first overtime, but a multi-car wreck triggered by several drivers running out of fuel sent the race into a second two-lap overtime.

After taking the white flag, Love briefly raced side-by-side with Leland Honeyman but eventually powered past him and held off Riley Herbst by 0.141 seconds to earn the win, his first in just his ninth start.

Watch: Jesse Love: ‘It’s been a journey’ to earning first win

Love, a 19-year-old rookie, now joins Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill in the 2024 playoffs.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point,” Love said. “There are so many people to thank. I was having flashbacks for me to Atlanta. I love Talladega. It’s my favorite speedway, love the fans.”

Love’s No. 2 Chevrolet was also close on fuel as the race stretched 11 laps beyond the scheduled distance.

“If we run out, we run out,” Love said of his approach. “My team did a phenomenal job. I don’t even know what all happened, I’d be lying if I told you I knew what happened.”

Earlier this season at Atlanta, Love led most of the race but ran out of fuel when it went into overtime.

Anthony Alfredo ended up third, Honeyman was fourth and Brennan Poole was fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Sheldon Creed, Ceasar Bacarella, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeb Burton and Cole Custer.

With his 17th place finish, Ryan Sieg was the highest finisher among the four eligible drivers and collected the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. Sieg, Love, Herbst and Alfredo will be eligible for the bonus next weekend at Dover, Del.

Stage 1

Love passed Hill on the final lap and secured the Stage 1 win when a caution was displayed following a hard wreck by Justin Allgaier on the backstretch. Kligerman was second, Hill third, Chandler Smith fourth and A.J. Allmendinger fifth.

 

Stage 2

Hill held off Love to claim the Stage 2 win. Allmendinger was third, Ryan Sieg fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead lap cars pit for new tires and fuel with Love first off pit road. Love led Jones and Chandler Smith when the race returned to green with 58 laps remaining.

Shortly after Hill reclaimed the lead, a multi-car wreck erupted on lap 66 entering Turn 1 when contact between Sieg and Kligerman collected Jones, who slammed into the wall.

The wreck – involving a dozen cars – collected several other top contenders including Allmendinger, Ryan Truex and last weekend’s winner at Texas, Sam Mayer.

 

The field used the caution as an opportunity to make a final pit stop with Hill the first off pit road by taking fuel-only. Hill led the way when the race resumed on lap 73.

Debris from Allmendinger’s damaged No. 16 Chevrolet brought out the fourth caution of the race with Herbst in the lead. He led Ryan Sieg and Love on the restart with 35 laps to go.

With five laps remaining in regulation, Chevrolet drivers Love, Kligerman and Hill remained out front determined to decide the outcome among themselves.

Shortly after Hill had reclaimed the lead with one lap to go, Kligerman got into the back of him which triggered a multi-car wreck and sent the race into overtime. Kligerman led Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen and Custer on the restart.

Van Gisbergen ran out of gas at the start which jumbled the field as Love moved into the lead. Creed got turned which set off another multi-car wreck and sent the race into a second overtime. Love led Honeyman, Deegan and Joey Gase on the restart.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 124

2:30'42.669

   5 59
2 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 124

+0.141

2:30'42.810

 0.141 7 40
3
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 124

+0.181

2:30'42.850

 0.040 8 34
4
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 124

+0.224

2:30'42.893

 0.043 9 33
5 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 124

+0.243

2:30'42.912

 0.019 8 32
6 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 124

+0.275

2:30'42.944

 0.032 8 31
7
C. BacarellaALPHA PRIME RACING
 45 Chevrolet 124

+0.330

2:30'42.999

 0.055 8 30
8 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 124

+0.331

2:30'43.000

 0.001 10 29
9 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 124

+0.353

2:30'43.022

 0.022 8 30
10 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 124

+0.378

2:30'43.047

 0.025 7 29
11
M. MasseySS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 14 Chevrolet 124

+0.395

2:30'43.064

 0.017 8  
12 H. DeeganAM RACING 15 Ford 124

+0.469

2:30'43.138

 0.074 7 25
13
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 124

+0.501

2:30'43.170

 0.032 7 24
14 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 124

+0.534

2:30'43.203

 0.033 9 41
15
T. GrayJOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 124

+0.556

2:30'43.225

 0.022 8  
16 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 124

+0.629

2:30'43.298

 0.073 9 21
17 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 124

+0.826

2:30'43.495

 0.197 7 27
18 J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS 35 Chevrolet 124

+1.300

2:30'43.969

 0.474 13 19
19 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 124

+5.914

2:30'48.583

 4.614 11 32
20 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 124

+7.987

2:30'50.656

 2.073 7 17
21
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 124

+8.662

2:30'51.331

 0.675 8 16
22 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 124

+8.728

2:30'51.397

 0.066 7 19
23
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 123

+1 Lap

2:30'45.600

 1 Lap 7 14
24 D. StarrMOTORSPORTS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT 66 Chevrolet 123

+1 Lap

2:30'45.747

 0.147 7 13
25
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 123

+1 Lap

2:30'48.761

 3.014 7 24
26 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 123

+1 Lap

2:31'16.597

 27.836 13 11
27 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 120

+4 Laps

2:24'31.840

 3 Laps 13 10
28
D. CramJD MOTORSPORTS
 4 Chevrolet 120

+4 Laps

2:30'54.720

 6'22.880 8 9
29 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 117

+7 Laps

2:17'58.266

 3 Laps 6 21
30
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 113

+11 Laps

2:07'56.309

 4 Laps 8 7
31 J. AndersonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 32 Chevrolet 111

+13 Laps

2:05'02.390

 2 Laps 6 6
32
E. PatrickSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 07 Chevrolet 111

+13 Laps

2:05'02.581

 0.191 6 5
33 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 65

+59 Laps

1:09'49.244

 46 Laps 4 13
34 R. TruexJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 65

+59 Laps

1:09'49.526

 0.282 5 8
35 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 65

+59 Laps

1:09'49.627

 0.101 4 2
36
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 65

+59 Laps

1:09'49.885

 0.258 5 1
37 J. EarnhardtSAM HUNT RACING 26 Toyota 46

+78 Laps

47'12.381

 19 Laps 4 1
38 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 24

+100 Laps

20'49.562

 22 Laps 2 1

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mayer beats Sieg to Texas NASCAR Xfinity win in spectacular photo finish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

ARCA
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global