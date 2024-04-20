Jesse Love scores first NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime at Talladega
Lack of fuel cost Jesse Love a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Atlanta, but he had just enough in overtime on Saturday at Talladega for his first career victory.
Love passed Parker Kligerman at the start of the first overtime, but a multi-car wreck triggered by several drivers running out of fuel sent the race into a second two-lap overtime.
After taking the white flag, Love briefly raced side-by-side with Leland Honeyman but eventually powered past him and held off Riley Herbst by 0.141 seconds to earn the win, his first in just his ninth start.
Love, a 19-year-old rookie, now joins Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill in the 2024 playoffs.
“It’s been a journey to get to this point,” Love said. “There are so many people to thank. I was having flashbacks for me to Atlanta. I love Talladega. It’s my favorite speedway, love the fans.”
Love’s No. 2 Chevrolet was also close on fuel as the race stretched 11 laps beyond the scheduled distance.
“If we run out, we run out,” Love said of his approach. “My team did a phenomenal job. I don’t even know what all happened, I’d be lying if I told you I knew what happened.”
Earlier this season at Atlanta, Love led most of the race but ran out of fuel when it went into overtime.
Anthony Alfredo ended up third, Honeyman was fourth and Brennan Poole was fifth.
Completing the top 10 were Sheldon Creed, Ceasar Bacarella, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeb Burton and Cole Custer.
With his 17th place finish, Ryan Sieg was the highest finisher among the four eligible drivers and collected the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. Sieg, Love, Herbst and Alfredo will be eligible for the bonus next weekend at Dover, Del.
Stage 1
Love passed Hill on the final lap and secured the Stage 1 win when a caution was displayed following a hard wreck by Justin Allgaier on the backstretch. Kligerman was second, Hill third, Chandler Smith fourth and A.J. Allmendinger fifth.
Stage 2
Hill held off Love to claim the Stage 2 win. Allmendinger was third, Ryan Sieg fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five.
Stage 3
During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead lap cars pit for new tires and fuel with Love first off pit road. Love led Jones and Chandler Smith when the race returned to green with 58 laps remaining.
Shortly after Hill reclaimed the lead, a multi-car wreck erupted on lap 66 entering Turn 1 when contact between Sieg and Kligerman collected Jones, who slammed into the wall.
The wreck – involving a dozen cars – collected several other top contenders including Allmendinger, Ryan Truex and last weekend’s winner at Texas, Sam Mayer.
The field used the caution as an opportunity to make a final pit stop with Hill the first off pit road by taking fuel-only. Hill led the way when the race resumed on lap 73.
Debris from Allmendinger’s damaged No. 16 Chevrolet brought out the fourth caution of the race with Herbst in the lead. He led Ryan Sieg and Love on the restart with 35 laps to go.
With five laps remaining in regulation, Chevrolet drivers Love, Kligerman and Hill remained out front determined to decide the outcome among themselves.
Shortly after Hill had reclaimed the lead with one lap to go, Kligerman got into the back of him which triggered a multi-car wreck and sent the race into overtime. Kligerman led Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen and Custer on the restart.
Van Gisbergen ran out of gas at the start which jumbled the field as Love moved into the lead. Creed got turned which set off another multi-car wreck and sent the race into a second overtime. Love led Honeyman, Deegan and Joey Gase on the restart.
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|PITS
|POINTS
|1
|
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|2
|Chevrolet
|124
|
2:30'42.669
|5
|59
|2
|R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|98
|Ford
|124
|
+0.141
2:30'42.810
|0.141
|7
|40
|3
|
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.181
2:30'42.850
|0.040
|8
|34
|4
|
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
|42
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.224
2:30'42.893
|0.043
|9
|33
|5
|B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING
|44
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.243
2:30'42.912
|0.019
|8
|32
|6
|S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING
|18
|Toyota
|124
|
+0.275
2:30'42.944
|0.032
|8
|31
|7
|
C. BacarellaALPHA PRIME RACING
|45
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.330
2:30'42.999
|0.055
|8
|30
|8
|M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING
|38
|Ford
|124
|
+0.331
2:30'43.000
|0.001
|10
|29
|9
|J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
|27
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.353
2:30'43.022
|0.022
|8
|30
|10
|C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|00
|Ford
|124
|
+0.378
2:30'43.047
|0.025
|7
|29
|11
|
M. MasseySS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
|14
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.395
2:30'43.064
|0.017
|8
|12
|H. DeeganAM RACING
|15
|Ford
|124
|
+0.469
2:30'43.138
|0.074
|7
|25
|13
|
K. SiegRSS RACING
|28
|Ford
|124
|
+0.501
2:30'43.170
|0.032
|7
|24
|14
|A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|21
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.534
2:30'43.203
|0.033
|9
|41
|15
|
T. GrayJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|124
|
+0.556
2:30'43.225
|0.022
|8
|16
|J. BilickiDGM RACING
|92
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+0.629
2:30'43.298
|0.073
|9
|21
|17
|R. SiegRSS RACING
|39
|Ford
|124
|
+0.826
2:30'43.495
|0.197
|7
|27
|18
|J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS
|35
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+1.300
2:30'43.969
|0.474
|13
|19
|19
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+5.914
2:30'48.583
|4.614
|11
|32
|20
|J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING
|11
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+7.987
2:30'50.656
|2.073
|7
|17
|21
|
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
|8
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+8.662
2:30'51.331
|0.675
|8
|16
|22
|S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING
|97
|Chevrolet
|124
|
+8.728
2:30'51.397
|0.066
|7
|19
|23
|
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
|29
|Ford
|123
|
+1 Lap
2:30'45.600
|1 Lap
|7
|14
|24
|D. StarrMOTORSPORTS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
|66
|Chevrolet
|123
|
+1 Lap
2:30'45.747
|0.147
|7
|13
|25
|
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
|81
|Toyota
|123
|
+1 Lap
2:30'48.761
|3.014
|7
|24
|26
|R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING
|43
|Chevrolet
|123
|
+1 Lap
2:31'16.597
|27.836
|13
|11
|27
|K. WeathermanDGM RACING
|91
|Chevrolet
|120
|
+4 Laps
2:24'31.840
|3 Laps
|13
|10
|28
|
D. CramJD MOTORSPORTS
|4
|Chevrolet
|120
|
+4 Laps
2:30'54.720
|6'22.880
|8
|9
|29
|P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM
|48
|Chevrolet
|117
|
+7 Laps
2:17'58.266
|3 Laps
|6
|21
|30
|
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|113
|
+11 Laps
2:07'56.309
|4 Laps
|8
|7
|31
|J. AndersonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
|32
|Chevrolet
|111
|
+13 Laps
2:05'02.390
|2 Laps
|6
|6
|32
|
E. PatrickSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
|07
|Chevrolet
|111
|
+13 Laps
2:05'02.581
|0.191
|6
|5
|33
|B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|65
|
+59 Laps
1:09'49.244
|46 Laps
|4
|13
|34
|R. TruexJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|65
|
+59 Laps
1:09'49.526
|0.282
|5
|8
|35
|J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING
|51
|Chevrolet
|65
|
+59 Laps
1:09'49.627
|0.101
|4
|2
|36
|
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
|1
|Chevrolet
|65
|
+59 Laps
1:09'49.885
|0.258
|5
|1
|37
|J. EarnhardtSAM HUNT RACING
|26
|Toyota
|46
|
+78 Laps
47'12.381
|19 Laps
|4
|1
|38
|J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+100 Laps
20'49.562
|22 Laps
|2
|1
