NASCAR XFINITY News

Jeremy Clements wins appeal of Daytona NASCAR penalty

Jeremy Clements won his appeal of a NASCAR penalty and his victory at Daytona will now count towards eligibility for the 2022 Xfinity Series playoffs.

Jim Utter
By:
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of Daytona NASCAR penalty
Listen to this article

Clements ended a 164-race winless streak with a shocking victory Aug. 28 in the rain-delayed race at Daytona International Speedway and his No. 51 Chevrolet passed post-race inspection at the track.

Later that week, however, NASCAR officials penalized Clements’ team for having an unapproved intake manifold on its sealed engine, which was brought to NASCAR’s R&D Center in Concord, N.C.

Clements lost the use of his win to qualify for the playoffs and was stripped of 75 driver and owner points, 10 playoff points and his crew chief was fined $60,000.

Penalty overturned

On Tuesday, a three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel determine Clements team did not violate the rule and rescinded all of the penalties.

Clements can now use the Daytona victory to qualify for the 2022 Xfinity playoffs. One race remains in the regular season – this weekend at Bristol, Tenn.

Clements’ team released the following statement:

“Our small, family-owned team works hard to safe, legal and competitive car to the race track every week and are pleased that the previous ruling was overturned.

“We remain focused on competing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and appreciate the continued support of our fans and sponsors.”

