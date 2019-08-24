Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Race in
08 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 4 in
06 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Road America / Interview

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win

shares
comments
Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 4:02 PM

Jeremy Clements is hoping for a repeat of his 2017 Xfinity Series victory at Road America but this time he believes he could get a lot more out of it.

When Clements earned his stunning first career NASCAR victory in 2017 at Road America, it helped catapult his team into the playoffs.

But his small, underfunded family organization wasn’t in a good position to capitalize on it but did manage to finish a career-best 12th in the series standings. 

“We were not prepared honestly at the time. We weren’t running very good that year in a lot of other races. NASCAR had changed the rules, changing the splitters and the spoilers entering the season, and we were still racing with the same cars and the same suspension and it did not work,” Clements said. 

“As a small team, we’re often on an island all our own. We kept chasing our own tail. It was kind of disappointing going into the playoffs and we knew we weren’t where we needed to be in order to be competitive as a team.”

Better prepared

Two years later, Clements, 34, and his team are in a much better position.

He is coming off a season’s-best fourth-place finish at Bristol, Tenn., and is in the midst of his best three-race stretch of the season, finishing 11th at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio in the weeks before Bristol.

Clements’s No. 51 Chevrolet ran top-10 in both of Friday’s practice session in preparation for Saturday’s race at Road America.

“We’ve brought a (road course) car that we’ve raced twice now and got the bugs worked out of it. Last year, the car we had never even raced before so we had some problems in practice,” he said. “Now if we went to the playoffs, we’d be a lot better off. 

“We have a lot more speed than we did in 2017. I think we could take much more advantage of the opportunity this time around. Plus, the Roval is in (the playoffs), which would bring a whole new opportunity to it as well. 

“I would definitely feel a lot better about the opportunity this season as a team with our cars, our speed, and we’re getting some better stuff. There are some exciting things happening within the team.”

For the first time, Clements has a fulltime crew (Andrew Abbott), who works with the team every day, not just coming in to call races on race days. 

“I haven’t really had that in the past. It can only get better from here honestly,” Clements said. “We’re getting some better components, speed-wise, to make our cars faster, so I’m definitely excited to try them out at some of the oval tracks coming up, too.”

Next article
Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020

Previous article

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Road America
Drivers Jeremy Clements
Teams Jeremy Clements Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Road America

Road America

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Qualifying Starts in
01 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
02 Seconds

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

2h
3
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP qualifying as it happened

3h

Latest news

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win
NSXF

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020
NSXF

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020

Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule
NSXF

Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule

Roundtable: DiBenedetto misses out, playoff fight tightens
NAS

Roundtable: DiBenedetto misses out, playoff fight tightens

Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to run Darlington Xfinity race
NSXF

Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to run Darlington Xfinity race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.