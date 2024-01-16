Jeffrey Earnhardt signs multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing
Fourth-generation racer Jeffrey Earnhardt has agreed to a multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
The 34-year-old is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.
In 2024, he will drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in a deal for an undisclosed number of the races. His first start will be February 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. ForeverLawn will serve as the primary sponsor
