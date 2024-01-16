Jeffrey Earnhardt signs multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing

The 34-year-old is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

In 2024, he will drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in a deal for an undisclosed number of the races. His first start will be February 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. ForeverLawn will serve as the primary sponsor

Earnhardt has over 150 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, his best result coming with Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing second after starting from pole position. His career also includes 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts, finishing as high as eleventh in the summer Daytona race.

This won't be his first time driving for Sam Hunt, running nine races with the team during the 2022 season. Their best showing together was a seventh-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Jeffrey is a great guy that everyone enjoys being around and working with,” said Sam Hunt in a release from the team. “We’ve had some great conversations over the past couple months and know he is committed to the program, as well as to the TRD family. His experience and full perspective view on the sport is always refreshing, and feel we had great speed together in 2022. I’m excited to build on that momentum and pick up where we left off and look forward to welcoming the ForeverLawn family back to the Sam Hunt Racing camp.”

Added Earnhardt: “I’m really excited to be returning to Sam Hunt Racing and the TRD family. We had strong races in 2022 and I feel like we have some unfinished business. Sam’s program continues to impress, and Toyota makes me feel so welcome. I know this is the right move and can’t wait to get back in the ForeverLawn GR Supra with Sam & team.”