Jeffrey Earnhardt lands fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride

The fourth-generation NASCAR driver will pilot the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

The son of Kerry and grandson of the late NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr., he has been competing in top three levels of NASCAR since 2009 with over 200 combined starts.

However, the 33-year-old hasn't run every race on the NXS schedule since 2014 where he ended the season 18th in the standings. In 144 career starts, he has earned two top-fives and five top-tens with a career-best result of second at Talladega just last year. His lone pole position came in the same race, driving for Richard Childress Racing.

Earnhardt also has 76 starts at the Cup level with a career-best finish of eleventh.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said in a release from the team. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster - so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

Rajah Caruth, Alpha Prime Racing, Virginia State Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Earnhardt spent most of the 2022 season part-time at the Xfinity level, driving for three different teams.

ForeverLawn served as the primary sponsor in most of those events, and they will again back him in several races next year.

Alpha Prime Racing utilized various drivers in the No. 44 car last season with the most successful being Sage Karam with a best result of fifth at Daytona.