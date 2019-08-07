Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt's resurgent NASCAR season may be over

shares
comments
Jeffrey Earnhardt's resurgent NASCAR season may be over
By:
Aug 7, 2019, 3:58 PM

The best season of Jeffrey Earnhardt’s NASCAR career appears to have come to a premature end.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, XCI Racing, Toyota Supra Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service
Jeffrey Earnhardt, XCI Racing, Toyota Supra Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra iK9
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra iK9
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra iK9

Earnhardt, the grandson of the late seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, posted a message on his social media accounts Wednesday saying he had “parted ways” with sponsor iK9.

Earnhardt was scheduled to compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 sponsored by iK9.

 

A spokesman for JGR told Motorsport.com that iK9 remained a sponsor of the organization. Later Wednesday afternoon, JGR announced Jack Hawksworth would drive its No. 18 Toyota this weekend at Mid-Ohio.

While this weekend will mark his first race at Mid-Ohio in the Xfinity Series, the 28-year-old Bradford, England, native is no stranger to the 2.4-mile course. Most recently, Hawksworth competed at the track in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class where he and teammate Richard Heistand piloted their Lexus RC F GT3 to the win in May.

The duo are currently tied for the lead in the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Championship team standings and sit fourth in the overall GTD points standings.

 “I’m excited to be joining the Joe Gibbs Racing team and driving the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” said Hawksworth. “It’s a fantastic opportunity in a completely different series, against completely different competition and in a different type of racing. 

"From a personal perspective, I’m very excited to experience something new and to be challenged in a new way. It’s going to be very different, I’m sure it’s going to be difficult and there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve with it, but I’m going into it with a championship-winning organization so that gives me a lot of confidence."

Earnhardt was scheduled to compete in the Xfinity race at Daytona earlier this month but the Xtreme Concepts team withdrew its No. 81 Toyota entry just days before the event.

The fourth generation racer has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series this year, splitting his time between the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota and the No. 18 JGR Toyota. He scored a career-best result of third at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and led 29 laps in the aeason-opener at Daytona.

He also made one Cup start with XCI Racing at Talladega in the spring, starting 33rd and finishing 22nd after being caught up in a last-lap wreck.

Read Also:

Next article
Allmendinger disqualified from Saturday's Xfinity race at WGI

Previous article

Allmendinger disqualified from Saturday's Xfinity race at WGI

Next article

Ford to unveil new model Mustang for Xfinity Series next week

Ford to unveil new model Mustang for Xfinity Series next week
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Road America

Road America

22 Aug - 24 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

European NASCAR star Loris Hezemans set for Xfinity Series debut
NSXF

European NASCAR star Loris Hezemans set for Xfinity Series debut

Chase Briscoe looks for another 'surprise' at Homestead test
NSXF

Chase Briscoe looks for another 'surprise' at Homestead test

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Reddick starts last and a lap down, but wins Bristol Xfinity race
NSXF

Reddick starts last and a lap down, but wins Bristol Xfinity race

Ford unveils new-look Mustang for 2020 Xfinity Series
NSXF

Ford unveils new-look Mustang for 2020 Xfinity Series

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.