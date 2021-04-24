Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
NASCAR XFINITY / Talladega / Race report

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

By:

It may not be the way Jeb Burton envisioned it, but the son of NASCAR veteran Ward Burton earned his first Xfinity Series win on Saturday in a rain-shortened the race.

Jeb Burton had spent much of Saturday’s race swapping the lead with Austin Cindric and he remained out front during a caution on Lap 85 for a multi-car wreck on the backstretch.

Just as the race was set to resume on Lap 90 of the scheduled 113 laps, heavy rain erupted all over the track. With no lights, there was no time to dry the track even if the rain stopped, so Burton was declared the winner at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

 

The win is the first of his Xfinity Series career. While Saturday was his 51st career start, this is his first season running fulltime in the series, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

“I’m trying not to cry. These guys, they deserve to win ... Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, just unbelievable,” an emotional Burton said in the makeshift Victory Lane. “They won all year last year and I came close.“

Burton’s win was Kaulig Racing’s third consecutive Xfinity Series victory at Talladega. Teammate Justin Haley had won the last two.

Cindric ended up second, A.J. Allmendinger was third, Riley Herbst was fourth and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Noah Gragson, Brandon Brown, Haley, Myatt Snider and Harrison Burton.

Gragson was the highest finisher among the four drivers eligible and collected the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for the second consecutive race. Jeb Burton, Cindric, Allmendinger and Herbst will be eligible for the next bonus.

“It’s not me winning the $100,000; it’s the No. 9 team, the whole group,” Gragson said.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Gragson the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 56, Gragson was followed by Snider, Cindric, Brandon Jones and Josh Berry.

Working the outside lane, Snider got past Gragson on the restart and moved into the lead for the first time in the race.

Cindric reclaimed the lead on Lap 58 as Gragson got shuffled back in the field and Berry moved to second.

Several lead-lap cars hit pit road on Lap 70 to make a green-flag pit with most taking on just fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

On Lap 76, Berry suffered a flat tire and spun to bring out a caution.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 80 with Harrison Burton leading the way followed by Cindric and Jones.

With 30 laps to go, Jeb Burton returned to the lead with Allmendinger close behind in second and Snider in third.

On Lap 85, Joe Graf Jr. fell off the pace with a flat tire on the backstretch and drifted up and into Michael Annett, which triggered a multi-car wreck that also collected Jones and Ty Dillon. Several other cars also suffered superficial damage.

Just as the race was set to return to green, heavy rain – which had been threatening for hours – engulfed the track and NASCAR called the race and Jeb Burton the winner.

Stage 2

Gragson powered around Cindric off Turn 4 and grabbed the lead on the final lap to win Stage 2.

Allgaier ended up second, Cindric third, Jones fourth and Dillon rounded out the top-five.

 

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Jeb Burton the first off pit road. Brett Moffitt was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 30, Jeb Burton was followed by Haley, Hemric, Cindric and Jones.

Cindric powered ahead to reclaim the lead on Lap 38 as Jeb Burton dropped to second and Ty Dillon moved to third.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Dillon moved into the second position and looked to challenge the leader.

A three-wide battle erupted for the lead on Lap 41 with Jeb Burton ahead at the line. Cindric came back on the following lap to get the nose of his No. 22 Ford back out front.

With two laps remaining, Cindric remained in command with Gragson having moved back up to second.

Stage 1

Haley worked his way around Gragson on the final lap to come away with the Stage 1 victory.

Jeb Burton ended up second, Gragson third, Cindric fourth and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.

 

Cindric started on the pole but Daniel Hemric wasted little time grabbing the lead on Lap 1 with a shove from Harrison Burton.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Hemric continued to lead the way with a small advantage over Cindric. Gragson ran third, Harrison Burton fourth and Jones fifth.

On Lap 16, Gragson got around Hemric to lead the race for the first time. Hemric reclaimed the lead on the next lap with a move on the outside.

Cindric used a slingshot move to grab the lead for the first time on Lap 20 as Gragson moved into second. Gragson retook the lead on Lap 21.

shares
comments

Related video

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Previous article

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Talladega
Drivers Jeb Burton
Teams Kaulig Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

13h
2
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

15h
3
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

5h
4
Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce

4h
5
ARCA

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

4h
Latest news
Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSXF

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

1h
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Apr 15, 2021
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Apr 11, 2021
Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville
Video Inside
NSXF

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

Apr 11, 2021
Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday
Video Inside
NSXF

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

Apr 10, 2021
Latest videos
Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win 09:05:35
NASCAR XFINITY
1h

Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race 09:05:36
NASCAR XFINITY
1h

Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville 08:58:10
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 12, 2021

Dale Jr. ‘couldn’t watch’ the closing laps as Berry went on to win Martinsville

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville 08:58:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

Gray Gaulding, Joe Graf Jr. fight after Xfinity Race at Martinsville

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers 08:58:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Apr 11, 2021

‘Unbelievable’: Josh Berry wins one for the short-track racers

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA / Race report

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

More from
Jeb Burton
Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers, reveals more drivers
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers, reveals more drivers

RCR completes their 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

RCR completes their 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup

More from
Kaulig Racing
Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

Trending Today

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta beats Harvey to pole position

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa: Formula E "joke of the week" after Valencia farce

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA ARCA / Race report

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

Latest news

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.