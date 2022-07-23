Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Justin Allgaier wins wreck-marred New Hampshire Xfinity race Next / Gragson out-duels Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY / Pocono News

Jeb Burton escapes wild airborne crash in Pocono Xfinity race

Jeb Burton was able to walk away from a wild incident during the final stage of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Co-author:
Nick DeGroot
Jeb Burton escapes wild airborne crash in Pocono Xfinity race
Listen to this article

On Lap 47 of 90, Santino Ferrucci spun in Turn 3 in the middle of the field, which sent cars scurrying in all directions.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. caught part of the wreck and was knocked toward the pit road wall and collided with Jeb Burton who was traveling right in front of it after avoiding the wreck.

The awkward collision sent Burton’s No. 27 into the air and it landed upside on the frontstretch. The race was immediately red-flagged. Burton quickly indicated over his team radio that he was OK and was extracted from the car after several minutes.

 

Jeremy Clements and Ronnie Bassett Jr. were also collected in the accident. The race was briefly red-flagged during the cleanup.

"Man, that was not good," said Burton following the airborne crash. "Hate it for my guys. Those guys work really hard on our race cars and we don't have a lot of cars. To tear up another car two weeks in a row isn't good. I just appreciate the safety crew. They got to me fast, (and) I appreciate all of our partners for sticking with me. It's been a tough year, but we'll keep digging and working on some good stuff for next year.

"Main thing is we can build another race car. I'm glad I'm okay, thanks to the safety crew."

After being released from the infield care center, Ferucci gave his thoughts on the incident as well: "My car was really, really good. I got really up close to Cole (Custer). Being part-time, it's really hard to judge the air off the side of the cars. I just made a mistake, man. I got a little off the bottom, got really close to him and the side-force went away and I started to lose the rear. It's a shame for everybody else because there were a lot of cars caught up in that."

shares
comments
Justin Allgaier wins wreck-marred New Hampshire Xfinity race
Previous article

Justin Allgaier wins wreck-marred New Hampshire Xfinity race
Next article

Gragson out-duels Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win

Gragson out-duels Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys" Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Jeb Burton More from
Jeb Burton
Our Motorsports expands, reveals new driver lineup
NASCAR XFINITY

Our Motorsports expands, reveals new driver lineup

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road' Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR career has been 'a tough road'

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Talladega

Latest news

Gragson out-duels Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson out-duels Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win

Noah Gragson emerged victorious in a wild side-by-side battle with Ty Gibbs to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Jeb Burton escapes wild airborne crash in Pocono Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton escapes wild airborne crash in Pocono Xfinity race

Jeb Burton was able to walk away from a wild incident during the final stage of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Justin Allgaier wins wreck-marred New Hampshire Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Allgaier wins wreck-marred New Hampshire Xfinity race

After numerous leaders experienced issues, Justin Allgaier won a wild, wreck-marred NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday at New Hampshire.

Austin Hill takes home track win in Atlanta Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill takes home track win in Atlanta Xfinity race

Austin Hill defended well and claimed victory in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.