IndyCar's Conor Daly to make NASCAR debut at Road America

IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will make his NASCAR debut this August for Roush Fenway Racing.

Daly, 26, who competed full-time in IndyCar the past two seasons and will compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500, will drive a third Roush entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in August.

Daly will join series regular Ryan Reed and part-timer Ty Majeski in Roush’s lineup for the race. Lilly Diabetes will sponsor all three cars. Daly, like Reed, competes at the highest levels of racing while managing his Type 1 diabetes.

Daly was diagnosed when he was 14 years old. Daly will compete in the Indy 500 with Lilly support and Reed at-track supporting him. Conor will be the first and only person with Type 1 diabetes to race in both NASCAR and IndyCar in the same year.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to be partnered again with Lilly Diabetes and to be able to drive a Jack Roush Ford,” Daly said. “I’ve raced at Road America almost every year since I was 16 and have won there.

“I have driven almost every form of car, but this will be my first stock car experience. I’ve been an avid follower of NASCAR and have been friends with Ryan for a long time and been to many races to support him.”

The announcement was made Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Daly will compete in the 500 with Dale Coyne Racing.

“I’m a racing driver,” Daly said at the announcement. “I’ve driven almost everything except NASCAR. Road courses are my cup of tea so that’s what I wanted to try out first.”