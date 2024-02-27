Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
Hendrick Motorsports will again field an entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, with all four of its Cup drivers taking turns in the No. 17 Chevrolet.
Boris Said, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
HMS announced on Tuesday it would enter the No. 17 in 10 Xfinity races this year with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.
Each of the organization’s four Cup drivers – Chase Elliott, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson – will compete with the team, along with an appearance by road racing veteran Boris Said.
Daytona 500 champion Byron will be the first in the car, driving in four races with the first on March 9 at Phoenix.
Brandon McSwain, the lead engineer on Byron’s No. 24 Cup team, will serve as crew chief for Byron’s races. The remaining six races for the No. 17 team will be called by former Cup crew chief, Greg Ives.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Byron will also compete at Darlington, Pocono and Watkins Glen. Larson will do the races at Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago Street Course, Bowman will drive at New Hampshire, Elliott at Charlotte and fall Darlington and Said will compete at Sonoma.
“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win – and win often – during our 40th anniversary season,” said team owner Rick Hendrick.
“The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s Victory Lane or bust.”
The No. 17 team made four Xfinity starts in 2022 and six in 2023. In 10 combined races, it has won three poles and has six top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including three second-place results. The No. 17 car number has a rich history with HMS. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove it to nine wins for the team from 1987 to 1990, including in the 1989 Daytona 500.
The car number was also driven by the late Ricky Hendrick in various races, including in the Truck Series in 2000 and 2001.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick for NASCAR Xfinity races
Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick for NASCAR Xfinity races Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick for NASCAR Xfinity races
Boris Said to make final NASCAR Cup start at Watkins Glen this weekend
Boris Said to make final NASCAR Cup start at Watkins Glen this weekend Boris Said to make final NASCAR Cup start at Watkins Glen this weekend
Road course 'ringers' in Cup: A thing of the past?
Road course 'ringers' in Cup: A thing of the past? Road course 'ringers' in Cup: A thing of the past?
Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion
Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments