Hemric joins JR Motorsports for 2020 Xfinity season

JR Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Hemric would compete in 21 races for the organization in 2020, sharing driving duties in the No. 8 Chevrolet with Jeb Burton and team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Hemric, 28, is completing his rookie year in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing but RCR did not renew his contract for next season.

Burton (11 races) and Earnhardt (one race) will also drive the No. 8 next season as the team competes for the series owner’s championship.

“For a Kannapolis (N.C.) boy like me, driving for the Earnhardt family is pretty awesome. My goal here is simple – to go win races for JR Motorsports and to help their program any way that I can,” Hemric said.

“I’ve raced against their cars before and I know how they’re capable of running. My focus is on finishing the Cup season out strong, but once the checkered flag flies at Homestead, we’ll set our sights on getting the No. 8 car to Victory Lane early and often next season.”

Hemric’s return to the Xfinity Series next February will mark his first appearance since competing fulltime in 2017 and 2018. Both seasons Hemric advanced to the Championship 4 at RCR, earning 23 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes.

“Daniel is a solid competitor with a great personality. He’ll be a quality addition to our lineup in 2020,” said Earnhardt Jr. “We’re lucky to have him.

“I feel like he has grown as a driver from his time in the Cup Series. That will be valuable to him with this new opportunity to compete in the Xfinity series. He’s a local Kannapolis native with a lot of determination to succeed, and I’m excited to work with him.”

JRM will field four fulltime teams again in 2020. In addition to the No. 8, Justin Allgaier returns to the No. 7 team, Noah Gragson to the No. 9 and Michael Annett to the No. 1 team.

“Having Daniel on board with our No. 8 team really solidifies things for JRM in 2020,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager. “It puts the team in a healthy place with four cars running for a championship again, and we can’t wait to see how Daniel will perform next year.

“We have a ton of confidence in him and in the company’s direction.”