NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Harrison Burton joins JGR for eight Xfinity Series races

24m ago

Joe Gibbs Racing will give Harrison Burton his first chance behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Burton is scheduled to compete in eight Xfinity races this year, piloting the No. 18 Dex Toyota Supra.

His debut will come in this Saturday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by Iowa Speedway (June 16), New Hampshire Speedway (July 20), Richmond International Raceway (September 20), Charlotte Motor Speedway (September 28), Dover International Speedway (October 5), Kansas Speedway (October 19), and THEN Texas Motor Speedway (November 2).

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to make my Xfinity Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Harrison Burton. “Dex has been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I’m honored that they will be on board with me as I start this new chapter. I am so pumped to be going to a team that has had so many accomplishments, and great drivers to look up to as I continue to grow in my racing career. I am really grateful for this opportunity.”

Burton, the 2017 K&N Pro Series East champion, will continue to compete full-time in Gander Outdoor Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports where he currently sits ninth in the championship standings.

In 20 starts in the GOTS, Burton has collected five top-fives and nine top-tens, as well as one pole position.

“Harrison continues to impress at each level of his racing career,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Ben (Beshore, Crew Chief) has the No. 18 team off to strong start this season and we believe Harrison will continue that momentum for us starting at Bristol.”

