Hamlin skipping Darlington Xfinity race due to "soreness"

Hamlin, 41, was battling for the race lead with Daniel Suarez when they unknowingly led the pack into rain during the 400-mile regular season finale.

The result was a massive, track-clearing incident. Many drivers have complained that the hits taken this year in the new car are worse than the previous generation. Hamlin echoed those comments on Sunday, following his release from the infield care center.

When asked if anything specific was hurting, he replied: "No, just my whole body. My jaw hurts. I feel like my jaw is one of those boxers that gets their whole face demolished. It was certainly the first real big one I’ve had in this car and everything they’ve been telling us, all the other drivers, it’s legit.”

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Cares Toyota Camry, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/ NOS Chevrolet Camaro, massive wreck Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Originally, he planned to pull double duty this weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, as well as Southern 500, which opens the Cup Series playoffs. Hamlin has nine victories at Darlington Raceway across both divisions.

Bow now, he's decided to skip the Saturday race as he continues to deal with the effects of last Sunday's impact.

“I have had some soreness in my neck, back, and hips from the wreck on Sunday,” said Hamlin in a release from JGR. “I feel like the right thing for me to do is to sit out the Xfinity Series race and put 100 percent of my focus on getting ready for this weekend’s Cup Series playoff race.”

Instead, teammate Christopher Bell will drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra in the NXS race. Hamlin still plans to compete in the Cup race on Sunday.