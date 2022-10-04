Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut later this month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Deegan, 21, currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Driving for David Gilliland Racing, she has three top-tens in 44 career starts and currently sits 21st in the championship standings. Her best result came just this past weekend at Talladega, finishing sixth.
Previously, she placed third in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series championship standings. She also has three victories in what is now known as the ARCA West Series.
Deegan was signed to the Ford Performance Driver Development Program after the 2019 season.
Now, she will make her Xfinity debut in Vegas on October 15th, driving the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang, and sponsored by Pristine Auction. The team earned their first NXS victory earlier this year with Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway.
“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” said Deegan in a video posted to YouTube. “I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series.
"I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we're still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we're going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas. I could not be more excited."
