Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

On lap 173 of the 250-lap race, Dawson Cram got on the inside of Gase entering Turn 1, spun him out and Gase's No. 35 Chevrolet slammed hard into the wall nearly ripping off his rear bumper cover.

With the caution out, Gase got out of his car and walked to the back and ripped the bumper off. Gase then waited for Cram to drive back through Turn 1 and used hands to toss the bumper cover onto Cram’s car. It landed on the hood and then went up and over the car before falling to track.

NASCAR did not immediately penalize Gase - although his car was totaled in the wreck and his race over - nor did officials call Gase to the hauler after the race.

Watch: Tempers flare as Joey Gase crashes late at Richmond

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that officials do plan to speak to Gase about the incident.

“I think him just not having his head screwed on right,” Gase said about if anything prior had contributed to the accident. “I gave the kid his first opportunity in Xfinity ever. I know (owner) Johnny Davis isn’t in the business of wrecking race cars and we’re definitely not. We’re a small team and racing hard for (the free pass).

“Apparently he didn’t know how to lift. Maybe his throttle’s stuck. I don’t know.”

Cram declined to comment after the race.