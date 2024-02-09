Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

Muniz will drive the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford Mustang in what he hopes will be his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona.

He is not locked into the event and will have to qualify his way into the show. It will be the first of several expected NXS races for Muniz this year. Ford Performance will sponsor the effort.

The popular American actor gained notoriety for his role in the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle,” earning an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations. He has since appeared in numerous films and television shows.

The 38-year-old has always had an interest in racing and tried to enter the open-wheel world in the mid-2000s. He spent three years in the Champ Car Atlantic Series, placing as high as fourth and ending the 2009 season ninth in the championship.

In 2023, he entered the stock car world with a fulltime ride in the ARCA Menards Series. He ended his rookie season fourth in the championship standings, scoring one top-five and 11 top-tens in 20 starts. His best result came at Michigan where he finished fifth.

Last year, the No. 35 car was fielded in a combined effort between Gase and Patrick Emerling. Its best result came with Gase himself behind the wheel, finishing ninth at Talladega.

"I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance through my NASCAR journey, and I am very humbled yet excited to be teamed up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway," said Muniz in a press release.

Added Gase: "Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team. Undoubtedly, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but throughout the last couple of weeks, I've never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie.

"He will be an asset to our program this season, and I look forward to joining him as a teammate in our No. 53 National Crime Prevention Council car at Daytona."