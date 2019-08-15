Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ford unveils new-look Mustang for 2020 Xfinity Series

Ford unveils new-look Mustang for 2020 Xfinity Series
By:
Aug 15, 2019, 4:15 PM

Ford Performance unveiled its new-look Ford Mustang on Thursday that will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning next season.

The Xfinity Series Mustang marks the fifth all-new motorsports Mustang unveiled in the past year. It joins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Funny Car division, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, and grassroots Cobra Jet, which have all found their way to Victory Lane in their respective forms of racing.

“We’ve always talked about Mustang being a car that was born to race, and it’s been gratifying to see it performing so well in multiple series around the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.  

“It’s a credit to all of our engineers and teams that have worked so hard to make Mustang a championship contender right out of the box.”

Comparison 2019/2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford Mustang

Comparison 2019/2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ford

The new Xfinity Series Mustang will debut at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2020.

The new racing Mustangs all were projects that included members of Ford’s engineering and aerodynamics teams based out of the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, N.C. 

The facility has evolved from a racing-only facility to a test-bed of development for production vehicles as well as motorsports including the all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.

“Ford and NASCAR have enjoyed a long and storied partnership, and the iconic Mustang has solidified its place within that legacy with an impressive performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development. 

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the newest generation of the Mustang will do on the track.”

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford Mustang

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ford

The current iteration of the Xfinity Mustang started racing full-time in 2011, winning the driver’s championship three times and the owner’s title on six occasions. 

Ford’s current Xfinity drivers gave the new version rave reviews.

“When I think of Mustang the two words that come to my mind are performance and racing. The Mustang looks absolutely awesome on the Cup side because it’s as close as you can get to the street car, and I think this Xfinity model is just as nice,” said driver Chase Briscoe.

“I love the hood and think the indentations add so much character to the car that it looks mean just sitting there.”

Added Ford driver Austin Cindric, who has won the last two Xfinity Series races: “For any NASCAR fan that loves Ford and the Ford Mustang, I think this body update has to be exciting. My daily driver is the little brother to this new Xfinity Mustang spec, and I love how recognizable that relationship is to its street car counterpart. 

“So, I can only imagine someone like myself, that has this car, or just someone who is a fan of the current Mustang, will be thrilled to see it hit the track in 2020.”

