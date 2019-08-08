Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ford to unveil new model Mustang for Xfinity Series next week

shares
comments
Ford to unveil new model Mustang for Xfinity Series next week
By:
Aug 8, 2019, 5:13 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will see a new-look Ford Mustang when the 2020 season opens next February at Daytona International Speedway.

Ford Performance announced Thursday that it will unveil a redesigned Ford Mustang for the Xfinity Series on Aug. 15 at Ford Media Clubhouse at Kruse & Muer on Woodward in Royal Oak, Mich.

It will be the fifth all-new Mustang race car from Ford Performance in the past year. In the past 12 months, Ford has debuted new Mustang versions in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Funny Car division, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, and sportsman drag racing with the popular Cobra Jet.

The latest Mustang race car was developed as a joint effort of Ford Design, Ford Performance engineering and the Ford Performance Technical Center, where advanced development tools and simulators are advancing both race vehicles and production vehicles for Ford customers.

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation

Photo by: Logan Whitton / NKP / LAT Images

Sources told Motorsport.com the new Mustang will look more like its counterpart in the Cup Series, which debuted in the 2019 season. Ford has used the Mustang in NXS since 2010.

The Cup Mustang model closely replicates its production car counterpart apart from the reshaped headlights and revised fascia. It still looks different to the standard Mustang, however, since it was styled after the Mustang Shelby GT 350.

The new Xfinity Series Mustang will debut in the Feb. 15, 2020, season opener at Daytona.

