Five things to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Phoenix

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix for the series’ fourth race of the season.

Here are five things to watch in the DC Solar 200:

JR Motorsports is looking for its third consecutive Xfinity win at Phoenix. Justin Allgaier (spring) and William Byron (fall) swept the 2017 events. Allgaier is still looking for his first win of the season and is currently fourth in the series standings. In 15 starts at the track, Allgaier has one win, five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. Elliott Sadler, who is tied with JRM teammate Tyler Reddick atop the standings, also owns a win at Phoenix (2012). He finished fifth in this race a year ago.

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered in Saturday’s race, including Jamie McMurray, who last competed in a series race on Sept. 6, 2013, at Richmond, Va. McMurray is driving Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet this week. Also entered in the event are Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

After a horrible start to his rookie season at Daytona, Christopher Bell has rebounded quite nicely. He wrecked out after 11 laps at Daytona and finished 39th but he has won the pole the last two races and finished in the top three in both events. He now sits just 23 points behind the leaders Reddick and Sadler. Bell made his series debut at the track last fall when he started eighth and finished fourth.

As good as a rookie season Bell is having thus far, Reddick is just a little bit better. He won the series season opener at Daytona to lock himself into the playoffs. His last two races have resulted in 19th and eighth-place finishes, but it’s enough to leave him tied with Sadler atop the standings. Reddick also made his series debut at the track last spring, when he started 15th and finished 14th.

In three races, Spencer Gallagher has already doubled his top-10 finishes from all of last season. Gallagher’s only Top 10 last season was a 10th at Richmond last spring. So far this year, he’s finished sixth, 14th and 10th and is ranked fifth in the series standings.