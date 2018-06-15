Five things to watch for in the Iowa Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway for a rare standalone race weekend with the Camping World Truck Series.
Here are five things to watch for in Sunday's race:
-
First-time winner: There have been three drivers to score their first Xfinity Series win at Iowa including the winners of both of last year’s races. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his first NXS win and first of three straight victories at the track starting in 2011. Last season, William Byron and Ryan Preece both captured their first checkered flags there.
-
Another new victor in 2018: There have been 12 different winners in the first 13 Xfinity Series races this season. With only three 2018 winners entered this weekend -- Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick -- there is a good chance we’ll see another different winner Sunday at Iowa Speedway.
-
Making their Xfinity debut: GMS Racing’s Justin Haley and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Riley Herbst will make their NXS debut this Sunday . Haley competes in the CWTS with GMS Racing while Herbst, a member of the NASCAR Next class, competes in ARCA full-time. Herbst has made one start at Iowa in a K&N Pro Series race while Haley made a start there last season in a truck.
-
Eight-for-eight: Since August of 2014, there have been seven consecutive races at Iowa with a different winner and there will be an eighth consecutive different winner this weekend, because none of the seven previous winners are entered in this Sunday's race.
-
Welcome home: This weekend will also be a homecoming for two drivers in Des Moines, Iowa, native Michael Annett and Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s own Joey Gase. Gase has competed in 13 races at his home track while Annett returns home currently 16th in the standings.