Elliott Sadler's last Xfinity race will be one to remember
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 3:46 PM

What could very well be Elliott Sadler’s final NASCAR race will have a very familiar feel to it.

Sadler, who retired from fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2018 season, is scheduled to make his second and final start of the year in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

It could well be the last NASCAR national series race for Sadler, 44, who has no plans to compete beyond this weekend.

Kaulig, with help from team sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions, designed a paint scheme for his car based on the first stock car he raced in 1993.

“I thought all of the surprises in my driving career had come to an end, until Kaulig Racing showed me my first ever Late Model paint scheme on the No. 10 car this weekend for what will be my final race of the year,” Sadler said. 

“I’m so thankful to Nutrien Ag Solutions for allowing me to drive this car. This is the perfect paint scheme for me, personally, this weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun to strap in one last time at a fast place like Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Read Also:

In addition, Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice will serve as Sadler’s crew chief, just as he did in the early 1990s when the duo claimed the South Boston (Va.) Speedway track championship in 1995.

“This paint scheme means so much to not only Elliott, but to his parents Herman and Bell, his family, myself, and various other fans throughout his career,” Rice said. 

“We won tons of races with this paint scheme, and thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions, Matt Kaulig and all of those at Kaulig Racing, we have the opportunity to go out and try to win one more.”

In his lone previous Xfinity start for Kaulig this season, Sadler started 27th and finished 12th at Richmond, Va.

Check out the video of Sadler getting his first look at the paint scheme:

