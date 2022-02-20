Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY / Daytona Results

Daytona NASCAR Xfinity Series race results

Austin Hill has won the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The race ended under caution after a shocking airborne crash for Myatt Snider, who went into the catch-fence on the final lap. He was able to walk away from the accident.

The victory is Hill's first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, taking the checkered flag in his 16th start and locking himself into the playoffs.

The race features nine different leaders, 18 lead changes and six cautions including the two stage breaks.

Defending series Daniel Hemric won both Stage 1 and Stage 2 before suffering damage in a later accident.

Pos. Driver
1 Austin Hill
2 A.J. Allmendinger
3 Noah Gragson
4 Riley Herbst
5 Justin Allgaier
6 Sheldon Creed
7 Anthony Alfredo
8 Ryan Sieg
9 Josh Bilicki
10 Brandon Brown
11 Ty Gibbs
12 Ryan Truex
13 JJ Yeley
14 Landon Cassill
15 Jeffrey Earnhardt
16 Josh Berry
17 Brandon Jones
18 Ryan Vargas
19 Jeb Burton
20 Bayley Currey
21 Kyle Sieg
22 Myatt Snider
23 Jade Buford
24 Tommy Joe Martins
25 Matt Mills
26 Joey Gase
27 Jesse Iwuji
28 Daniel Hemric
29 Joe Graf Jr.
30 Sam Mayer
31 Josh Williams
32 Kyle Weatherman
33 Shane Lee
34 Brett Moffitt
35 CJ McLaughlin
36 Drew Dollar
37 Jeremy Clements
38 Caesar Bacarella

 

