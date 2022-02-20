Daytona NASCAR Xfinity Series race results

Listen to this article

The race ended under caution after a shocking airborne crash for Myatt Snider, who went into the catch-fence on the final lap. He was able to walk away from the accident.

The victory is Hill's first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, taking the checkered flag in his 16th start and locking himself into the playoffs.

The race features nine different leaders, 18 lead changes and six cautions including the two stage breaks.

Defending series Daniel Hemric won both Stage 1 and Stage 2 before suffering damage in a later accident.

Read Also: Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity race

Pos. Driver 1 Austin Hill 2 A.J. Allmendinger 3 Noah Gragson 4 Riley Herbst 5 Justin Allgaier 6 Sheldon Creed 7 Anthony Alfredo 8 Ryan Sieg 9 Josh Bilicki 10 Brandon Brown 11 Ty Gibbs 12 Ryan Truex 13 JJ Yeley 14 Landon Cassill 15 Jeffrey Earnhardt 16 Josh Berry 17 Brandon Jones 18 Ryan Vargas 19 Jeb Burton 20 Bayley Currey 21 Kyle Sieg 22 Myatt Snider 23 Jade Buford 24 Tommy Joe Martins 25 Matt Mills 26 Joey Gase 27 Jesse Iwuji 28 Daniel Hemric 29 Joe Graf Jr. 30 Sam Mayer 31 Josh Williams 32 Kyle Weatherman 33 Shane Lee 34 Brett Moffitt 35 CJ McLaughlin 36 Drew Dollar 37 Jeremy Clements 38 Caesar Bacarella