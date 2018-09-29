Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Charlotte II / Breaking news

Daniel Hemric "frustrated at myself" after costly late-race error

Daniel Hemric
By: Tim Southers
Sep 29, 2018, 10:05 PM

Daniel Hemric is getting his fill of Charlotte Roval this weekend.

Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro South Point Hotel & Casino
A mishap late in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval while running second cost Daniel Hemric a chance at his first series win.

Hemric was running just behind eventual race winner Chase Briscoe on the last restart of the race with 10 laps to go when he drove through the chicane on the frontstretch and had to make a stop-and-go penalty.

He dropped to 15th but eventually rebounded to finish 10th.

“When I needed to not make (a mistake) the most I did,” said Hemric. “Frustrating. I’m just frustrated at myself because I had a car that should have won this race today.”

Hemric made an adjustment to his car’s brakes just before the restart that he felt probably helped create the situation where he drove through the chicane.

“I struggled on taking off and put a lot of rear brake to the car and didn’t put it back and I just wheel hopped it and I know better,” said a frustrated Hemric. “It’s all on me. I’m proud of everyone on this team and giving me the effort and a race car that was unbelievable.

“Chase was doing a good job but I was doing a good job on chicane up front and I was catching him there.”

Doubly duty

Hemric is also competing in Sunday’s Bank of America 400 Cup race, driving a third entry for RCR. He has been fast all weekend in the No. 8 Chevrolet and even advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Despite the obvious challenges seen through Friday and Saturday on the new course, Hemric also mentioned another challenge that drivers will have to face on Sunday.

“Just, honestly the visuals,” he said. “It’s so hard to visually see what was next. There’s so much signage you kind of get lost. Need to manage that.”

Hemric was not a fan of NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials’ decision to reposition the tire wall on the backstretch chicane prior to the race based on Cup drivers’ complaints.

“For sure more apt to hit those blues curbs and destroy your car now,” he said. “I know the tire barriers weren’t doing anything justice any earlier but it was keeping guys to respect that part of the race track.

“I hit it there three laps before that last caution and it felt like I killed (the car) the rest of the race. I’m a fan of the tire barrier but I’m sure some are not.”

Chase Briscoe earns first Xfinity win in inaugural Roval race

Chase Briscoe earns first Xfinity win in inaugural Roval race
