NASCAR XFINITY
Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

Daniel Dye will run ten NASCAR Xfinity Series races with Kaulig Racing in 2024

Nick DeGroot
Daniel Dye, GMS Racing, GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

Dye, 20, competed full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series last year. He scored one top-ten and ended the season 18th in the championship standings.

He's also the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship runner-up, and has one career ARCA victory (Berlin 2021).

In 2023, he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, running two races with Alpha Prime Racing. He finished 17th at Texas Motor Speedway and 21st at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Dye will run ten NXS races in 2024 with Kaulig Racing, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet.

He will run the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, followed by Martinsville Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

It will be a busy year for Kaulig, already running three full-time entries with Trackhouse's Shane van Gisbergen (#97), A.J. Allmendinger (#16), and Josh Williams (#11).

It's unclear how many other races the No. 10 car will run.

 
