Dale Eanrhardt Jr. to run 2019 Xfinity race at Darlington

Earnhardt, 44, retired from NASCAR Cup Series competition at the conclusion of the 2017 season. He then joined the NBC Sports broadcast booth.

In 2018, he got back behind the wheel for the September event at Richmond Raceway. Driving for himself in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, he started second and finished fourth after leading 96 of 250 laps.

No word on what paint scheme he may run for Throwback Weekend with the tweet only confirming that the veteran driver turned broadcaster will be back for at least one more go this year.

Junior has 140 previous Xfinity Series starts, winning 24 races and the series championship in both 1998 and 1999.