Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

By:
Jun 26, 2020, 9:45 PM

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Theodore Brown, who has served as crew chief of Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 car this season.

Mike Harmon, Mike Harmon Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Back The Blue
Bayley Currey, Mike Harmon Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Finlay Cadillac
Mike Harmon, Mike Harmon Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Brown, 48, was suspended for a violation of Section 12.8.1.e of the Xfinity Series rulebook, which covers behavioral penalties, including as a result of a NASCAR member being charged with or convicted of “significant criminal violations.”

Brown, of Mooresville, N.C., was arrested on June 8 and charged with habitual misdemeanor assault, which is a Class H felony in North Carolina, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Brown’s first court date for both charges is July 28 in Iredell County. He is out on $10,000 bond.

The No. 74 car has had several drivers this season, including Mike Harmon, Kyle Weatherman and Bayley Currey.

Brown has served as crew chief on the No. 74 all 11 races this season.

Bruce Cook is listed as the No. 74’s crew chief on this weekend’s entry list at Pocono Raceway. Weatherman is scheduled to drive the car.

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Mike Harmon
Teams Mike Harmon Racing
Author Jim Utter

