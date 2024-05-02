Connor Mosack joins JR Motorsports for pair of Xfinity races

Mosack, who raced predominately Late Models and in the SCCA Trans Am Series until venturing into ARCA and NASCAR competition in 2021, earned his first victory in a stock car with a win last fall in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas.

The 25-year-old Charlotte native will make his first start with JRM in the Xfinity Series on July 6 at the Chicago Street Race, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet. Mosack will also compete with the team in the Oct. 12 race on the Charlotte Roval.

Mosack has run previously with JRM, competing for the organization in 2020 driving Late Models in the CARS Tour. He will be the 10th driver to make at least one start in both the CARS Tour and Xfinity Series for JRM.

Mosack’s Chicago race will be sponsored by Addison, Ill.-based Porter Pipe & Supply, which partnered with Mosack in last year’s Chicago race when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I ran last year’s inaugural Xfinity Series race in Chicago with Porter Pipe & Supply, and they had a ton of people out at the race. They were all pumped. Unfortunately, the weather kind of put a damper on things and cut the race short,” Mosack said.

“We’re definitely looking forward to getting back to Chicago. We’ve got some unfinished business there.”

In 26 Xfinity starts so far in his career, Mosack’s finish is fifth at Watkins Glen last season while driving for Sam Hunt Racing.

Mosack has been running a mixed schedule of ARCA and NASCAR Truck races this season. He has four more Truck races scheduled with Spire Motorsports – May 24 at Charlotte, July 12 at Pocono, Sept. 27 at Kansas and Oct. 26 at Homestead.