Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Bristol / Race report

Christopher Bell takes Bristol Xfinity win and $100,000 bonus

By:
35m ago

Christopher Bell’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway came with a big bonus.

Bell passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones with 16 of 300 laps to go and held off Tyler Reddick to win Saturday’s Alsco 300 – a victory that also came with a $100,000 bonus from the Dash4Cash program.

The win is Bell’s second of the season, 10th of his career and first the .533-mile short track.

Cole Custer was third, Chase Briscoe was fourth and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top-five.

"That's pretty cool, getting my first win here and winning the Dash4Cash bonus," Bell said. "Thank you Xfinity for doing that. I want to thank everyone at Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing - these Supras are super, super fast.

"JGR has a really good package at Bristol but for some reason we had some trouble trying to find that. I didn't feel good basically all practice and didn't qualify good. As soon as a got the green flag for the race, I was really, really loose. 

"The longer the runs went, the better I got. I'm just thankful to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing, driving for such a wonderful team. My guys on pit road have been outstanding. It seems like week-in and week-out we've been able to pick up spots and that's huge - really huge."

Bell, Reddick, Custer and Briscoe will be eligible for another $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus next weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

After many laps running behind his rear bumper, Bell finally cleared Justin Allgaier for the lead on Lap 225.

Four laps later, Allgaier was forced to pit under green after he hit the wall and complained about having “no brakes.” Allgaier’s race was over after leading 138 laps.

With 60 to go, Bell held a small lead over Reddick with Custer in third and Briscoe in fourth.

On Lap 261, Harrison Burton had a tire go down and tagged the wall to bring out a caution. The lead-lap cars elected to pit and Bell was the first off pit road followed by Reddick and Custer.

Brandon Jones elected not to pit and held the lead on the restart with 32 laps to go.

With 25 laps remaining, Jones had opened up a small lead over Bell with Reddick running in third.

On Lap 283, Bell got around Jones to retake the lead. With 13 laps left, Jones went to pit road after tagging the wall.

Stage 2

Allgaier picked up the Stage 2 win when a late-stage caution prevented the race from being restarted.

Reddick was second, Bell third, Custer was fourth and Nemechek ended up fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Allgaier the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 100, Allgaier was followed by Reddick and Bell. Custer had to pit again to repair damage he suffered from an earlier run-in with the wall.

With 60 laps left in the stage, Allgaier maintained a small lead over Reddick with Nemechek in third and Briscoe in fourth.

Reddick had closed back to Allgaier’s bumper with 40 laps remaining in the stage. Nemechek was third and Bell had moved back up to fourth.

Custer had rebounded back to fifth with 35 laps to go. Bell moved back into the third position on Lap 142.

With 25 laps remaining in the second stage, Allgaier continued to hold a small advantage over Reddick with Bell running in third and Nemechek in fourth.

Jeremy Clements spun going into Turn 1 on Lap 165 to bring out a caution.

 

Stage 1

Allgaier passed Reddick on the backstretch on the final lap to take the Stage 1 victory.

Custer was third, Burton was fourth and Austin Cindric completed the top-five.

Custer, the pole-winner, led the first 25 laps until Reddick used went three-wide near the start-finish line to take the lead for the first time on Lap 26.

Custer dropped back to third as Allgaier moved into second.

On Lap 42, Ross Chastain and Jeff Green wrecked off Turn 2 while running 13th to bring out the first caution of the race. “Something broke,” Chastain said of Green’s car over his radio.

Reddick continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 50, followed by Allgaier and Custer.

With 25 laps to go in the first stage, Reddick held a small lead over Allgaier. Custer was third, Burton fourth and Cindric fifth.

Allgaier closed to the back of Reddick’s bumper with 15 laps remaining in the stage. Custer remained in third.

Four cars had to start the race from the rear of the field – Zane Smith and Joey Gase for engine changes; David Starr for moving to a backup car; and Jeremy Clements for unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 300   57
2 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 300 0.906 61
3 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 300 1.202 26
4 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 300 1.389  
5 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 300 5.417  
6 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 300 6.561  
7 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 300 6.754  
8 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 300 6.956  
9 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 300 8.778  
10 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 300 8.967  
11 8 Zane Smith  Chevrolet 300 9.584  
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 299 1 lap  
13 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 299 1 lap  
14 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 298 2 laps 19
15 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 297 3 laps  
16 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 296 4 laps  
17 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 294 6 laps  
18 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 294 6 laps  
19 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 293 7 laps  
20 42 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 292 8 laps  
21 5 United States Matt Mills  Chevrolet 292 8 laps  
22   United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 292 8 laps  
23 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 291 9 laps  
24 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 291 9 laps  
25 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 289 11 laps  
26 99 United States Tommy Joe Martins  Toyota 288 12 laps  
27 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 286 14 laps  
28 17 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 284 16 laps  
29 74 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 272 28 laps  
30 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 227 72 laps 138
31 90 Canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 193 106 laps  
32 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 190 109 laps  
33 4 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 41 258 laps  
34 38 United States Jeff Green  Chevrolet 40 259 laps  
35 89 United States Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 13 286 laps  
36 93 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 12 287 laps  
37 13 John Jackson  Toyota 9 290 laps  
 

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Bristol
Drivers Christopher Bell
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
