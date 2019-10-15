Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 6:26 PM

Ross Chastain will have the opportunity to compete for a NASCAR championship next season.

Race winner Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Nutrien Ag Solutions
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Ellsworth Advisors
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Ellsworth Advisors
Ross Chastain, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Contec
Race winner Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Ross Chastain, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Florida Watermelon Association

Kaulig Racing announced Tuesday its expansion to two full-time entries for the 2020 Xfinity Series season with Chastain competing in the No. 10 Chevrolet. His car will have primary sponsorship from Nutrien Ag Solutions for 23 races.

Chastain will be teammates with Justin Haley, will also return to the organization next season.

“Ross Chastain has it all – he’s competitive, he’s marketable, he’s all-around a great, blue-collar guy,” team owner Matt Kaulig said. “As a team, we couldn’t be more honored to land a driver like Ross. 

“In just four races already this season, he’s not only helped advance our program, but he brought home this team’s very first win. Having him at Kaulig Racing next season, driving full-time, is a great gain for our organization.”

Chastain, 26, provided Kaulig its first ever win in the July race at Daytona International Speedway, which was the second of his career in the series.

“Two of the most important things in my life are agriculture and racing,” Chastain said. “Nutrien Ag Solutions is the best sponsor I could have ever asked for as it pertains to my family’s long history of farming. 

Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice) and all of Kaulig Racing gave me the opportunity to race this year when I really wasn’t sure I would ever get another winning opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And, we won. 

“Now, next year, we get to try to win more races and also compete for the championship.”

The crew chief for Chastain’s team will be announced at a later date.

Chastain is currently still in the hunt for this season’s Truck Series championship with Niece Motorsports. He is sixth in the playoff standings with two races remaining before the championship is decided at Homestead, Fla.

 

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Ross Chastain
Teams Kaulig Racing
Author Jim Utter

