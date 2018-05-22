Chase Elliott to run select Xfinity races for GMS Racing

GMS Racing announced Monday that Chase Elliott will contest select NASCAR Xfinity Series races with the team, starting this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott will pilot the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Camaro, which Spencer Gallagher drove until he was suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy.

Hooters, which serves as the primary sponsor for Elliott in a handful of MENCS races, will back the NXS effort at CMS.

The 22-year-old Cup star will also run at Pocono on June 2nd, Chicagoland on June 30th, Daytona on July 6th and Bristol on August 17th.

“I appreciate GMS letting me get behind the wheel of the No. 23,” said Elliott. “I’m excited to have Hooters on the car for Charlotte. It’s a big week for them and I look forward to representing them in a new way on the Xfinity side.”

Elliott is no stranger to the Xfinity Series. Along with five wins in 73 starts, he was also crowned the 2014 series champion while driving for JR Motorsports.

Per a release from the team, additional drivers for the remaining races will be announced at a later date.