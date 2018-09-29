Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Charlotte II / Race report

Chase Briscoe earns first Xfinity win in inaugural Roval race

Chase Briscoe earns first Xfinity win in inaugural Roval race
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 29, 2018, 9:07 PM

Chase Briscoe was finally able to salvage something good out of a difficult NASCAR season.

Chase Briscoe, Biagi-DenBeste Racing, Ford Mustang Nutri Chomps/Ford
Running only a partial Xfinity Series schedule and with a season’s best finish of ninth, Briscoe was likely not among picks for favorites for the inaugural race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But Briscoe cleared Daniel Hemrick on a restart with 10 of 55 to go and then held off veteran Justin Marks to claim the win in the Drive for the Cure 200, his first series victory.

"This is unreal. I was four seconds off in practice and my guys stuck behind me and kept working with me," Briscoe, 23, said. "It's just an honor and privilege to drive a race car and to do it for my hero Tony Stewart and get a win.

"I feel like my career was getting really bad this year and I needed to get my stock back up and I just can't believe it. Thanks to all these fans for coming out - what an awesome crowd. I hope you all enjoyed that race, it's going to be a good one tomorrow."

Asked about getting his first career win at Charlotte, Briscoe said, "It's huge to me. Everybody had to adapt to it and figure it out, and I don't know that I'm necessarily the best at it but I felt like I just tried not to hit anything and this thing hardly has a scratch on it."

Austin Cindric finished third, Ryan Preece was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.

Following a wreck in Turn 1 triggered by Ryan Truex and Ty Majeski, the race returned to green with 19 laps remaining and Briscoe leading the way.

Andy Lally, who was also involved in that incident and ran up front almost the entire race, was forced to take his No. 90 Chevrolet to the garage.

With 14 laps left in the race a caution was displayed for a large piece of debris on the backstretch. On the restart on Lap 45, Briscoe remained out front followed by Hemric, Marks and Cindric.

Just as the restart lap ended, Hemric overdrove the frontstretch chicane and blew through it. He was forced to make a stop-and-go penalty on the frontstretch and dropped into 15th.

With nine laps left, Briscoe held about a one-second advantage over Marks, with Cindric close behind in third.

Briscoe continued to hold about a one-second lead over Marks with five laps left in the race. Cindric was in third, Preece in fourth and Bell in fifth.

Over his radio, Briscoe was told, “Don’t change a thing and they can’t touch you.”

Stage 2

Bell held off a fast-approaching Cole Custer to take the Stage 2 victory.

Tyler Reddick finished third, Preece was fourth and Elliott Sadler completed the top-five.

Following the break between stages 1 and 2, Hemric elected not to pit and remained the leader as the race returned to green on Lap 18. He was followed by Bell and Briscoe.

Briscoe quickly made his way into the lead going through Turn 1 on the restart.

Katherine Legge spun off Turn 6 on 18 but was able to get turned around and continued on.

With 10 laps left in the second stage, Briscoe held almost a second lead over Hemric followed by Bell and Lally.

On Lap 25, Brendan Gaughan went around but was able to continue on without a caution being displayed.

With five laps to go in the stage, Briscoe held a more than 1.6-second advantage over Hemric. Bell was in third followed by Custer and Tyler Reddick.

Hemric elected to pit with four laps remaining in the stage – his first stop of the race – and Cindric also pit on the same lap, perhaps for his final stop. Briscoe soon followed them down pit road.

Among the others who pit were Marks, Ryan Truex, Majeski, Justin Allgaier and Matt Tifft.

On Lap 29, Allgaier and Ryan Sieg spun in between Turns 3 and 4 but were able to continue.

Stage 1

After a late-stage spin by Cindric, Hemric took the lead and held off Custer for the Stage 1 win.

Reddick was third, Cindric fourth and Marks completed the top-five.

Cindric held off all challengers to lead what turned out to be a clean first lap only to see the caution come out on Lap 2 when Alex Labbe stalled on the track with what he believed to be a broken driveshaft.

Labbe’s team was able to make repairs and he returned to the track one lap down.

On the restart on Lap 4, Cindric led the way followed by Reddick, Hemric and Marks.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Cindric had move out to a more than 1.5-second lead over Reddick.

On Lap 7, Majeski spun in the infield course between Turns 1 and 2 but was able to continue on with an issue.

On Lap 10, Hemric was able to get around Reddick exiting Turn 2 to move into the runner-up position behind Cindric.

Several drivers elected to pit before the conclusion of the stage, including Sadler, Bell, Lally and Briscoe.

With two to go, Cindric spun off Turn 6 and went off course which allowed Hemric to move into the lead for the first time. Cindric returned to the track in fourth.

Before the start of the race, the cars of Ryan Truex (unapproved adjustments), Spencer Gallagher and J.J. Yeley (backup cars) had to start from the rear of the field.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Laps Led
1 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 55   33
2 42 United States Justin Marks  Chevrolet 55 1.478  
3 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 55 5.559 13
4 18 United States Ryan Preece  Toyota 55 7.352  
5 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 55 7.798 5
6 2 United States Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 55 12.855  
7 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 55 13.014  
8 61 United States Kaz Grala  Ford 55 17.509  
9 9 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 55 18.878  
10 21 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 55 19.137 4
11 16 United States Ryan Reed  Ford 55 21.039  
12 4 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 55 22.687  
13 36 Canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 55 22.861  
14 1 United States Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 55 25.754  
15 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 55 30.601  
16 11 United States Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 55 30.729  
17 3 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 55 31.190  
18 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 55 31.403  
19 23 United States Spencer Gallagher  Chevrolet 55 31.814  
20 5 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 55 32.093  
21 01 United States Lawson Aschenbach  Chevrolet 55 34.707  
22 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 55 38.021  
23 35 United States Joey Gase  Chevrolet 55 41.963  
24 45 United States Josh Bilicki  Toyota 55 42.648  
25   United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 55 44.653  
26 74 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 55 46.731  
27 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 55 1'03.739  
28 40 United States Chad Finchum  Dodge 55 1'06.644  
29 76 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 55 1'06.826  
30 8 Dylan Murcott  Chevrolet 55 1'10.720  
31 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 52 3 laps  
32 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 50 5 laps  
33 15 United Kingdom Katherine Legge  Chevrolet 50 5 laps  
34 60 United States Ty Majeski  Ford 49 6 laps  
35 55 Bayley Currey  Toyota 37 18 laps  
36 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 37 18 laps  
37 90 United States Andy Lally  Chevrolet 34 21 laps  
38 13 United States Landon Cassill  Dodge 30 25 laps  
39 93 United States Jeff Green  Chevrolet 20 35 laps  
40 38 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 6 49 laps  
 
