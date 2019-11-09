Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Phoenix II / Breaking news

Championship 4 set for Xfinity Series title-decider

shares
comments
Championship 4 set for Xfinity Series title-decider
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 10:48 PM

The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Finish
Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 4th (2018)
Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 7 2nd (2018)
Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 1st (2018)
Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 1 3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)

