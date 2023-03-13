Subscribe
Previous / Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix
NASCAR XFINITY / Atlanta News

Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

Chad Chastain, brother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta
Listen to this article

The younger brother of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up has a handful of starts in the Truck Series.

Driving for Niece Motorsports, he started four races between 2021 and 2022.

The 24 year-old will now make his first appearance in the Xfinity Series this weekend, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Protect Your Melon campaign will serve as the primary sponsor, which promotes seat belt use.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a “Protect Your Melon” Chevrolet just like I watched my brother (Ross) do for years,” said Chad Chastain. “I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

Ross has driven for the team four times before, most recently at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year. His best result was fourth at the Indianapolis RC last year.

“We’re excited to work with Chad (Chastain),” said DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin in a release from the team. “He has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR. The program that both Ross (Chastain) and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”

 
shares
comments

Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results

Suarez: Key to Trackhouse success is "great people"

Suarez: Key to Trackhouse success is "great people"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Suarez: Key to Trackhouse success is "great people" Suarez: Key to Trackhouse success is "great people"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

DGM Racing More from
DGM Racing
DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal

NASCAR XFINITY

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal

Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series

Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series

NASCAR XFINITY

Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series Alex Labbe returns to NASCAR Pinty’s and Xfinity Series

Alex Labbe scores first Top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series

Alex Labbe scores first Top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series

NASCAR XFINITY
Mid-Ohio

Alex Labbe scores first Top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series Alex Labbe scores first Top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.