All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR XFINITY Atlanta

Carson Kvapil to make Xfinity debut at Martinsville with JRM

Late Model standout Carson Kvapil will make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with JR Motorsports.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Carson Kvapil, Spire Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado

Carson Kvapil, Spire Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kvapil, the 20-year-old son of former NASCAR Truck champion Travis Kvapil, will drive JRM’s No. 88 Chevrolet in the April 6 race.

As a product of JRM’s Late Model organization, Kvapil becomes its fifth driver to make his Xfinity debut for the organization, joining Richard Boswell, Josh Berry, William Byron and Sam Mayer.

Byron competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and won his first Daytona 500 last weekend.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” said team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

“Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport.”

A native of Mooresville, N.C., Kvapil started his foray into NASCAR competition last season, making his first starts in the Truck and ARCA Menards series. He finished a career best second in the Kansas ARCA race.

“My dad made his NASCAR Cup Series debut (at Martinsville) back in 2004, so it’s cool to make my first Xfinity start at the same track,” Carson said.

“I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Kvapil enters his third season with JRM’s Late Model program fresh off of back-to-back championships, nine wins, 27 top-five finishes and 951 laps led in a combined 34 starts in the CARS Tour.

Kvapil’s two titles gave JRM their fourth and fifth championships for the Late Model team, which dates back to 2004. He joins Berry as the only driver to earn multiple championships for JRM across the Late Model and Xfinity competition.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here" Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion

Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion Being "the other guy" at HMS fuels William Byron's passion

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

JR Motorsports
More from
JR Motorsports
JRM adds familiar faces to 2024 Xfinity crew chief lineup

JRM adds familiar faces to 2024 Xfinity crew chief lineup

NASCAR XFINITY

JRM adds familiar faces to 2024 Xfinity crew chief lineup JRM adds familiar faces to 2024 Xfinity crew chief lineup

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

NASCAR XFINITY

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024 Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

Sam Mayer to remain with JR Motorsports in 2024

Sam Mayer to remain with JR Motorsports in 2024

NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol

Sam Mayer to remain with JR Motorsports in 2024 Sam Mayer to remain with JR Motorsports in 2024

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here" Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global