Bubba Pollard to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports
Late Model ace Bubba Pollard will get an opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, courtesy of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr, JR Motorsports, Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Chevrolet Camaro
Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Pollard, 37, has won over 100 Late Model races in his career, including the All American 400 and Speedfest.
He will compete at the Richmond Raceway short track in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Rheem will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.
“I’m very excited,” Pollard said of his upcoming start. “I really don’t know what to expect as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me. I hope we can make the most of it. I’ve never had any laps at Richmond and I haven’t driven an Xfinity car, so it’s all going to be new.”
Added JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller: "JR Motorsports has grown so much over the years. But the core of what we do, from our championship-winning Late Model team to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is to produce championship drivers and team personnel. Bubba Pollard is a great example of that sort of progression, and we’re proud to support him alongside a great partner in Rheem Manufacturing.”
To better prepare for driving a NASCAR stock car, Pollard will run an ARCA race at Five Flags Speedway.
