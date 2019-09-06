Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
17 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
07 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs

shares
comments
Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 8:54 PM

The “Big 3” of Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick have dominated most of the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season but Chase Briscoe would like to make it four.

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Nutri Chomps/Bomgaars

Briscoe, in his first fulltime season in the series, has been a model of consistency this year but would like to be in the hunt for more wins before being equated to the likes of Bell, Custer and Reddick.

“Results-wise I think we have shown we can be a championship contender. We’ve had consistency running up front every week and we have battled for wins, just not as much as I would have liked to have,” Briscoe said Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A Logano-esque run?

“I feel like we deserve to be that fourth guy. If you look at the Cup series last year it was kind of like how (Joey) Logano was – always running up front, didn’t necessarily have the wins the other guys had but was consistently there.”

Logano, of course, ended up winning his first Cup title last year even though he was overshadowed during the season by the likes of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. 

Briscoe, 24, enters Saturday’s penultimate race of the Xfinity Series regular season with one win, nine top-five and 19 top-10 finishes in 24 races. 

“I feel like if we can get to Homestead, that’s one of my better race tracks,” he said. “We went there and tested a couple weeks ago and were really, really strong.

“I feel like if we can just get to Homestead, we can surprise a lot of people. But getting there is a whole other story.”

Briscoe’s concern is twofold – he hasn’t led near as many laps as the “Big 3” drivers and the tracks (other than Homestead) that constitute the playoffs are not some of his best.

He did, however, earn his first series victory last fall in the inaugural race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course, which is again part of the series playoffs.

“They aren’t great race tracks for me but the most encouraging thing is the two race tracks that we have been to twice this season were Iowa, where we won, and Bristol, where we ran second,” Briscoe said.

“Anytime we have been able to go back to a track a second time and have a notebook to go off of, we’ve been really, really strong. Richmond will be our second time going there, Dover same thing.

“That’s going to suit our team very well just because we didn’t have that notebook and experience like all those other guys had coming into the season. Now, we’ve been able to build our own.”

Like Briscoe, crew chief Richard Boswell is in his first fulltime season in the series and their No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing team does not have a lot of veteran members.

“We’re way more experience, for sure. I lot of my team had never done a fulltime deal,” Briscoe said. “Now we have the confidence we can run up front each and every week and battle for wins – I think that goes a lot way, especially with a young team.”

Next article
NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Chase Briscoe
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

5 Sep - 7 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
18 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
01 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

2
Formula 1

Albon explains why he ran plain helmet in Monza practice

3
Formula 1

F1 drivers unimpressed with "shocking" wet tyres

3h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Contrarian Rosberg "the new Jacques Villeneuve"

Latest news

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs
NSXF

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

Hamlin disqualified from Darlington Xfinity race, Custer wins
NSXF

Hamlin disqualified from Darlington Xfinity race, Custer wins

Denny Hamlin goes from last to first in Darlington Xfinity win
NSXF

Denny Hamlin goes from last to first in Darlington Xfinity win

With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win
NSXF

With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.