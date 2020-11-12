Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

shares
comments
Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
By:

2018 NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will make the move over to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2021 season.

Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Robert B Our Inc Co
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro GOLDEN FOX FOOTWEAR
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Plan B Sales
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Robert B Our Co Inc

Moffitt will leave GMS Racing in the process, joining Our Motorsports for the full NXS schedule.

The 28-year-old saw his 2020 season end in disappointment after a late-race caution at Phoenix derailed his race and with it, his title hopes. He ended up third in the standings.

Moffitt ran most of the Xfinity schedule this year with Our Motorsports, but had declared for Truck points. Even still, he scored seven top-tens and one-top five with the team, placing as high as fifth at Talladega.

In a social media post, Moffitt said: "2020 was a learning year for Our Motorsports and the program is now ready to step up to another level. I’m thankful for the last two seasons with GMS Racing and the support Maury Gallagher, Spencer Gallagher, Ron Booth, Mike Beam and the entire team gave me."

 

A statement from GMS Racing read as follows: "Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS for the 2021 season. We can't thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year."

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

